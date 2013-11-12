(Adds comments from Hoyer, Clinton)
WASHINGTON Nov 12 The second-ranking Democrat
in the House of Representatives said on Tuesday that Americans
receiving health insurance cancellation notices because of
Obamacare should be able to keep their plans, if the plans were
created before the law was enacted in 2010.
Speaking at his weekly news conference, Representative Steny
Hoyer said Americans should be allowed to keep their insurance
plans if they like them, just like President Barack Obama had
promised they could do when he began rolling out his healthcare
program.
"I agree that people that purchased their policies prior to
the enactment of the bill, which was when the representation was
made, ought to be able to keep their policies," Hoyer said.
Hoyer was responding to a question about whether he agreed
with former President Bill Clinton, who called on Obama to
fulfill his frequent pledge.
"I personally believe, even if it takes a change to the law,
the president should honor the commitment the federal government
made to those people and let them keep what they got," Clinton
said on Tuesday in an interview with Web magazine Ozy.
Millions of Americans face policy cancellations because
their current plans do not meet minimum coverage levels required
under the healthcare law, which mandates "essential" benefits
including mental health coverage and maternity care.
Anger has intensified as many Americans discover they stand
to lose policies that they assumed would be grandfathered under
Obamacare. Insurance companies have been dropping policies
purchased or changed since passage of the law if they do not
meet its minimum standards.
