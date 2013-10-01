By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Millions of Americans will
learn on Tuesday what President Barack Obama's landmark
healthcare law actually means for them, as the administration
opens new insurance marketplaces in 50 states despite the
government shutdown.
The launch marks a milestone for Obama's signature domestic
policy achievement, which aims to provide subsidized healthcare
to millions of the uninsured, the most ambitious U.S. social
program since Medicare was introduced in the 1960s.
The marketplaces, or exchanges, require health plans to
provide a broad range of essential benefits that were not
necessarily part of individual policies in the past, including
mental health services, birth control and preventive care. The
coverage is linked to other insurance market reforms and new
consumer safeguards including a ban on discrimination based on
gender and health history.
It also mandates that Americans obtain insurance or pay a
fine.
"Nothing like this has ever existed before," said U.S.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
Republicans have fought for months to delay or stop
Obamacare, most recently triggering a shutdown of the federal
government on Monday night by insisting that a routine funding
measure include a delay in Obamacare, which the
Democratic-controlled Senate rejected.
Officials running the new exchanges braced for technical
glitches that could hamper the enrollment effort.
But the president said that whatever the outcome of talks in
Congress, the healthcare reform launch would proceed.
"The Affordable Care Act is moving forward. That funding is
already in place. You can't shut it down," Obama resolutely
informed his Republican opponents in a televised statement at
the White House on Monday.
As many as 7 million Americans are expected to sign up for
insurance in 2014 through the exchanges, which open for
enrollment into new insurance plans on Tuesday and will accept
applications through March 31. An additional 8 million people
are expected to receive health benefits through an expansion of
the government's Medicaid program for the poor.
Republicans have blamed Obamacare's requirements for pushing
up the cost of health insurance for business and individuals, a
claim the Democrats deny.
"What I want is to keep the government running and at the
same time to deal with the harms, the millions of Americans who
are ... at risk of losing their healthcare, are facing
skyrocketing insurance premiums," Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who
has been leading the charge among Republicans in Congress to
defund the law, said in an interview with CNN.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act has been the
object of intensive Republican attack since it was signed into
law in 2010. Its foes tried and failed to use the U.S. Supreme
Court and a presidential election to get it overturned in 2012.
SLOW START
In the early planning, the administration aimed to create
new healthcare markets that would make shopping for insurance as
simple as buying an airline ticket online. But repeated delays
and technical difficulties mean the new sites in many states
won't have all of their functions ready in the first weeks, at
the earliest.
Minnesota officials said on Monday that they were not yet
sure what time their state's exchange would launch, and that the
timing would only be determined after further testing on Tuesday
morning to see if the system connected properly with federal
government's network for determining subsidies.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which will
operate federal marketplaces in 36 states that are not running
their own, has also said that technical glitches are likely.
"We will fix them and move on. Is it a sign that the law is
flawed and failed? I don't think so. I think it's a sign that
we're building a piece of complicated technology," Sebelius
said.
Senior administration officials and organizers working to
help reach the uninsured with news of Obamacare benefits believe
enrollment will get off to a quiet start on Tuesday and build
slowly through the six-month enrollment period.
The first enrollees are likely to be people with
pre-existing health conditions and older people who have had a
hard time obtaining coverage up to now. But Obamacare's success
will depend on young healthy adults, whose lower risk profile is
needed to compensate for higher cost beneficiaries.
However, the law remains unpopular with 46 percent of the
public. Anti-Obamacare forces have spent hundreds of millions of
dollars in television advertising, outspending Obamacare
supporters by more than four-to-one. Meanwhile, millions of
potential beneficiaries don't know the law exists.
Officials said Tuesday would also see a ramp-up in the
administration's multimillion-dollar media campaign to reach
prospective beneficiaries through television, Twitter, Facebook
and social organizations including churches.
In particular, they are targeting young and healthy
Americans whose participation will help offset the cost of
covering sicker beneficiaries. The advertising campaign is
targeting black and Hispanic men between the ages of 18 and 35
in large cities in Florida, Texas, Illinois and California.
"People are just starting to tune in," Sebelius said. "As we
ramp up our communications and connect it with real facts, for
the first time, a lot of Americans will be learning what the law
means for them."