Oct 8 Tens of thousands of uninsured people have
begun to sign up for health coverage through online Obamacare
private insurance marketplaces in California and New York,
officials said on Tuesday, while problems still plagued the
federal online system.
California and New York are two of the biggest markets for
signing up millions of uninsured Americans under President
Barack Obama's healthcare law. State officials said the data
they provided on Tuesday was an early indicator of strong demand
for new insurance plans that will take effect in 2014.
The disclosures from New York and California come as
Republican opponents of Obama's healthcare reform press the
administration for details of how enrollment is progressing. The
federal government has been working to fix both capacity and
software issues that have prevented access to the Healthcare.gov
website since the new exchanges launched on Oct. 1.
"It started a little rockier than we'd like. It's better
today than it was yesterday and it will keep getting better,"
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said
in an interview with comedian Jon Stewart on cable TV's The
Daily Show.
The Covered California exchange said it approved more than
16,000 applications for health insurance that would cover over
28,000 state residents, despite early glitches since the website
launched. The number includes people deemed eligible for the
state's Medicaid program for the poor. Another 27,000
applications are still being processed. The exchange did not say
how many of those people had selected new health plans, but
expects to make that data available beginning in mid-November.
"We've started strong," said Covered California Executive
Director Peter Lee. "The amount of interest and number of
applications we've received in the first week underscores the
demand among Californians for quality, affordable healthcare."
New York reported that applications that would cover more
than 40,000 people had been completed, including determining
those who would be eligible for Medicaid and those who could
then choose their private health plans.
"What the 40,000 people represent to me is first that there
is vast interest in applying for coverage through our state
marketplace, and our system is processing applications quickly
and efficiently," Donna Frescatore, executive director of the NY
State of Health exchange, said in an interview.
Data provided by other states has varied in terms of whether
the numbers refer to completed enrollments or applications
processed and whether they detail how many people have signed up
for Medicaid or private insurance. A Reuters tally of data from
eight additional states shows more than 25,000 processed
applications or enrollments, with at least three-quarters of
them deemed eligible for Medicaid.
HHS WORKS ON FIXES
The Department of Health and Human Services said
Healthcare.gov has attracted nearly 9 million visitors since the
start of enrollment, but has not given any details on how many
applications for insurance or enrollments have been processed.
Republican members of the House of Representatives Energy
and Commerce Committee in an Oct. 8 letter to Sebelius requested
state-by-state enrollment data for the federally-run exchanges
by Oct. 18.
HHS says it will provide regular enrollment updates
beginning in mid-November, after it has verified state figures
and cross-checked data for all 50 states with health insurance
numbers.
Obamacare advocates said they expect the federal exchange
site should show significant improvement later this week as
information technology contractors add server capacity to the
system to handle unexpectedly large volumes of online traffic
and address software problems.
"I believe they are likely to get fixed in the next few
days. This is a temporary phenomenon," said Ron Pollack of the
advocacy group Families USA, who says he is in touch with
administration officials about the rollout at least twice a day.
Meanwhile, nonprofit groups offering in-person assistance to
potential beneficiaries said they were advising uninsured people
to hold off for another week or begin enrollment with paper
applications that can take weeks to process and assuring people
eager of coverage that there is still plenty of time to meet a
Dec. 15 enrollment deadline for coverage that begins Jan. 1.
"All of our phones are ringing off the hook, even well
beyond regular business hours," said Dizzy Warren of Michigan
Consumers for Healthcare.
Independent experts say the administration has until
November to iron out the glitches to Healthcare.gov, when a
bigger influx of potential customers is expected. The 14 states
running their own healthcare exchanges continue to have sporadic
technical problems, including verifying consumer identities and
calculating government subsidies.
Minnesota's MNSure exchange said its account creation
process was disrupted by a fix applied to federal data systems
over the weekend, an issue it expects to be addressed later on
Tuesday.
The Cover Oregon exchange said it was now directing
residents to fill out paper applications for insurance rather
than signing up online through assistors or insurance brokers,
citing problems determining eligibility for subsidies.
"There are a lot of complex family situations we deal with
and we want to be sure that for all these situations we are
properly determining eligibility," said spokeswoman Ariane Holm.