By Jeff Mason and Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON Oct 20 President Barack Obama will
declare the glitches in a new healthcare website "unacceptable"
on Monday and outline ways for consumers to sign up for
insurance while his team scrambles to fix problems that have
tainted the rollout of his signature healthcare law.
Fresh from two weeks of budget battles that have consumed
Washington, Obama will hold an event at 11:25 a.m. (1525 GMT) in
the White House Rose Garden with consumers, small business
owners, and pharmacists who have been affected by the new law.
The move is the highest-profile step in a broad damage
control effort that the administration has launched since
technical problems with the website, healthcare.gov, have
prevented Americans nationwide from signing up for a program
that will largely define Obama's domestic policy legacy.
"The president will directly address the technical problems
with HealthCare.gov - troubles that he and his team find
unacceptable - and discuss the actions he has pushed for to make
it easier for consumers to comparison shop and enroll for
insurance while work continues around the clock to improve the
website," a White House official said on Sunday.
The president will say the product itself and the goal
behind it - insuring millions of uninsured Americans - are good
despite the problems that have plagued its rollout.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services said
in a blog post it was bringing in a "tech surge" of people from
inside and outside government to help iron out glitches in the
online insurance exchanges that are a central part of the
program known as "Obamacare," which launched on Oct. 1.
Obama's event, the HHS blog, and comments from Democrats on
Sunday television news shows demonstrated a full-on push to
offset criticism from Republicans and opponents of the law who
say its rollout is representative of wider issues.
Republicans in Congress have chastised Obama's top health
adviser, Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius,
for declining their invitation to testify about the glitches to
an oversight panel on Oct. 24.
Officials stressed on Sunday that the problems were being
addressed.
"I think that there's no one more frustrated than the
president at the difficulty in the website," Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Obama told aides in a recent Oval Office meeting that the
administration had to take responsibility for the fact that the
website was not ready on time.
Administration officials are expected to travel the country
in the coming weeks to encourage people to sign up on the
exchanges, targeting areas where there are high percentages of
uninsured, according to one official.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is expected
to provide private health coverage to an estimated 7 million
uninsured Americans through the new online marketplaces that
opened for enrollment in all 50 states on Oct. 1.
But the website, the administration's online portal for
consumers in 36 states, was hobbled by problems including error
messages, garbled text and delays loading pages.
COMMITTED TO DOING BETTER
Administration officials blame the problems partly on an
unexpectedly high volume of visitors in its first 10 days.
According to HHS, there were more than 19 million visits to the
website.
"We are committed to doing better," the department said in
its blog post on Sunday.
Despite the problems, it said, other parts of the system
were functioning well.
"Individuals have been able to verify their eligibility for
credits, enabling them to shop for, and enroll in, low- or even
no-cost health plans," the department said.
"We have updated the site several times with new code that
includes bug fixes. Our team has called in additional help to
solve some of the more complex technical issues we are
encountering."
Late on Saturday the White House reported nearly half a
million Americans had applied for health insurance through the
federal and state exchanges provided by Obamacare.
Many Republicans were criticizing the program long before
its rocky launch. A 16-day partial government shutdown that
ended last week was precipitated by Republican demands to delay
or defund Obamacare.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who led that campaign, vowed on
Sunday to step-up his opposition, even though his tactics have
been called a mistake by members of his own party.
"I would do anything, and will continue to do anything, to
stop the train wreck that is Obamacare," Cruz said on ABC's
"This Week."
Lew said the program's test would be in January, when the
actual coverage starts for people who have enrolled by Dec. 15.
"I think that if we get that right, everyone will regret
that the early weeks were choppy on the website. But the test
is: are people getting coverage and are they getting the care
that they need? And we're confident we're going to be on track
to do that," Lew said on NBC.
Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of
Representatives, acknowledged problems with the Obamacare
launch, but said they should be understood in the context of the
program's size.
"Any system that deals with that many millions of people
frequently does have a glitch," Pelosi told ABC News' "This
Week."
"It has to be fixed, but what doesn't have to be fixed is
the fact that tens of millions more people had access to
affordable quality health care and no longer will have a
pre-existing condition bar you from getting affordable health
care."
Obama said in an interview with National Public Radio on
Oct. 1 that he was prepared for some problems in the early
months of Obamacare as healthcare exchanges were launched.