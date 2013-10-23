* Obama administration officials to meet insurance
executives
* Republicans call for delay in tax penalty requirement
By David Lawder and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 The White House sought to
limit the political damage from the troubled rollout of the
government's healthcare website on Wednesday as Republicans
increased the pressure to delay parts of President Barack
Obama's signature domestic policy.
Obama administration officials held a closed-door briefing
for Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a private
session with insurance company executives to discuss efforts to
fix the Healthcare.gov website.
Republican critics in Congress demanded a delay in a
requirement of the healthcare law that uninsured Americans must
purchase insurance or face a tax penalty and said they would
intensify their investigations into the launch of the 2010
Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare."
"It is our job to hold them accountable, and when it comes
to Obamacare clearly there is a lot to hold accountable," House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told reporters on
Wednesday.
The administration is trying to preserve Democratic Party
unity on the issue, which showed signs of fraying. The head of
the Democratic National Committee, U.S. Representative Debbie
Wasserman Schultz of Florida, told MSNBC the administration
should be willing to extend the open-enrollment period for
people to sign up for insurance. It ends on March 31.
Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina, the
third-ranking House Democrat, criticized the website for forcing
consumers to provide private information before deciding what
kind of health insurance plan they want to buy.
"I've talked to too many people who tell me before they ever
get around to figuring out what it is they want to buy, they're
having to answer questions that they don't feel they should be
answering," Clyburn said.
Max Baucus, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Finance
Committee, said in a statement that he hopes to meet with other
committee members in the coming weeks, but said he would wait
until after the website is repaired.
Republicans are not waiting. The House Energy and Commerce
Committee on Thursday will hear from the top contractors
responsible for the program, including website developer CGI
Federal.
'WORKING HARD TO FIX THE PROBLEMS'
Online exchanges, or marketplaces, were designed to be the
main way for millions of uninsured Americans to research and buy
health insurance plans under the law, but the Oct. 1 debut has
been marred by technical glitches that have kept many from
signing on and making purchases. Those unable to sign up online
can call a toll-free telephone number as an alternative.
The administration has so far declined to disclose the
number of enrollments, either online or by telephone.
A prolonged delay in getting Healthcare.gov to work could
jeopardize White House efforts to sign up as many as 7 million
people in 2014, the first full year the law takes effect. The
administration this week began what it called a "tech surge,"
bringing in experts led by the administration's top economic
aide Jeffrey Zients to analyze and fix the problems.
"I think what we learned is they're working hard to fix the
problems," Representative Sander Levin of Michigan, senior
Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said after
Wednesday's briefing.
The U.S. Health and Human Services Department will begin
regular news briefings on Thursday to provide updates on "the
progress that's being made and on the efforts that are being
undertaken, both to address the technical problems and to make
the whole experience for American consumers better," White House
spokesman Jay Carney said.
House Democrats said there was no discussion in the briefing
about whether the problems should lead to a delay of the
individual requirement that every American have insurance or pay
a tax penalty. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated a
delay would reduce enrollment significantly.
REPUBLICANS DEMAND DELAY
Republicans, who have fought the healthcare law as an
unwarranted extension of the federal government, said the
requirement should be delayed until the problems with the
rollout are resolved.
"With so many unanswered questions and the problems arising
around this rollout, it doesn't make any sense to impose this
one percent mandate tax on the American people," House
Republican Leader Eric Cantor told reporters on Wednesday.
Republicans have repeatedly tried to derail or delay the
healthcare law since taking control of the House in the 2010
elections. They demanded more answers on Wednesday about the
scope of the problems.
Three committees in the Republican-controlled House have
announced investigations of the law's rollout, which Cantor
described as "nothing short of a debacle."
HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius has been the focal point of
criticism and Republicans have demanded she step down, but so
far the White House has rallied around her.
Denis McDonough, the White House chief of staff, told the
New York Times on Tuesday that Sebelius "has the president's
confidence. And she knows that."
In the same article, an unidentified White House aide also
appeared to try to distance Sebelius from the website troubles,
and was quoted as saying, "Kathleen has the title, but she
doesn't have the responsibility or in many respects the kind of
wide authority and access to the president that she really needs
to make a difference."
Sebelius, who will testify to Congress next week, and
McDonough attended the session with insurance company
executives. They included the chief executives of WellPoint Inc
, Humana Inc and Aetna Inc among others.
WellPoint raised its 2013 membership and profit forecasts in
part to reflect coming market changes under the law, its chief
executive, Joseph Swedish, said in a statement on Wednesday.