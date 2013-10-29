By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 29 American consumers' initial
experience on the Obamacare website Healthcare.gov has been
inadequate and unacceptable, a key administration official
overseeing the troubled launch told a congressional panel on
Tuesday.
Marilyn Tavenner, director of the agency in charge of
setting up the online insurance exchanges, said the
administration was determined to repair the glitches, but
experts were still diagnosing the problems and have much work
ahead.
"The initial consumer experience of Healthcare.gov has not
lived up to the expectations of the American people and is not
acceptable," Tavenner, a former nurse who heads the U.S. Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in prepared testimony
to the House Ways and Means Committee.
"We are committed to fixing these problems as soon as
possible," she said.
It has been four weeks since the website at the center of
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law was switched
on, but it has been plagued by error messages, delays and bugs,
which information technology experts from both the government
and private contractors have been scrambling to fix.
On Sunday, a data center outage prevented Americans from
enrolling in the subsidized health insurance provided for under
Obama's Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare. The site was
back up on Monday.
Republicans have seized on the troubled website to further
attack Obamacare and question whether administration officials
hid problems before the launch. They are expected to press
Tavenner on testimony she gave in August, when she said work was
on track to roll out a tested website that would make it easy
for Americans to enroll for insurance.
Tavenner said in her testimony for Tuesday that an "initial
wave of interest stressed the account service, resulting in many
consumers experiencing difficulty signing up, while those who
were able to sign up sometimes had problems logging in."
She also placed some blame on the contractors helping to
build and maintain the website, saying a subset of them "have
not met expectations." She did not name the contractors.
A "new infusion of talent" has been brought in and experts
are working aggressively to diagnose the parts that are still
experiencing problems, Tavenner said. They are continuing to add
capacity, and more people are creating accounts, she said.
"We are pleased with these quick improvements, but we know
there is still significant, additional work to be done," she
said.
Tavenner's testimony before the House Ways and Means
Committee marks the second congressional hearing to examine the
problems with the program's rollout. Last week, contractors who
worked on the site told a different panel that the
administration launched it after only a minimum of system-wide
testing.
Tavenner, 62, was confirmed for her job by the Senate in
May. She had been optimistic about the rollout when questioned
by lawmakers about it in April and again in August.
She is appearing before Congress one day before her boss,
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius,
testifies to Congress on the same subject.
With Obama adviser Jeffrey Zients saying Healthcare.gov
should be fixed by the end of November, experts say the
administration could lose the interest of healthy younger adults
aged 18-35 for whom the website was seen as a major avenue for
enrollment.
On Monday, the White House issued a report promoting the
program for young people. Based partly on Census data, it said
46 percent of young adults who live alone in 34 states could get
health coverage for $50 a month or less under Obamacare.
Republicans in Congress have introduced a flurry of
legislation they say is aimed at protecting the public from the
problem-plagued rollout.
Senators Marco Rubio and Jerry Moran have a bill to delay -
until six months after the troubled Healthcare.gov is fully
functioning - the mandate requiring most Americans to have
health insurance in 2014 or pay a penalty.
Fred Upton, the Republican chair of the House, Energy and
Commerce Committee, has also produced a bill allowing insurers
to maintain existing health plans in 2014 outside the new online
health insurance exchanges - even if they do not meet the
benefit standards of Obamacare.