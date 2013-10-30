* "Shop around" says Obama, "get a better deal"
* Obama: won't go back to previous broken health system
* NBC/WSJ poll shows Obama approval rating at new low
* HHS' Sebelius: HealthCare.gov wasn't ready, "I was wrong"
By Roberta Rampton and David Morgan
BOSTON/WASHINGTON, Oct 30 President Barack Obama
said on Wednesday that "bad apple" insurance companies, not his
signature healthcare law, are to blame for hundreds of thousands
of people losing their coverage in the past few weeks.
As administration officials scrambled to fix technical
problems on an online insurance marketplace that is central to
the success of the Affordable Care Act, Obama blamed private
insurers for a separate problem that has critics questioning his
honesty.
The president has repeatedly promised that people who are
happy with their health plans would not have to change coverage
because of the law, known as Obamacare.
But the termination of individual policies has given his
Republican opponents additional ammunition to criticize the
program they have tried to stop since its inception in Obama's
first term.
Republicans' assertion that Obama had broken a major promise
to the electorate is potentially more damaging than the
glitch-ridden website rollout on Oct. 1.
Obama's approval rating hit a new low in a NBC News/Wall
Street Journal poll issued on Wednesday, a result the pollsters
attributed to multiple setbacks including the Obamacare
problems.
The law requires insurers to offer a higher level of minimum
coverage that includes maternity care and mental health
treatment, among other benefits. Individuals who do not have
policies that meet the new standards may see their coverage
canceled at the end of the year, or may find that the monthly
payments are beyond what they can afford.
Speaking in Boston, Obama said those who are getting dropped
will be able to find new options through the online insurance
exchanges, or marketplaces, established under the 2010 law.
"Just shop around in the new marketplace," he said. "You're
going to get a better deal."
He also stressed that the law allows Americans to keep
bare-bones plans created before the law was signed, as long as
insurers did not change or cancel them.
"Remember, before the Affordable Care Act, these bad-apple
insurers had free rein every single year to limit the care that
you received, or used minor pre-existing conditions to jack up
your premiums, or bill you into bankruptcy," Obama said.
America's Health Insurance Plans, the national trade group
for insurers, when asked for comment, pointed to its prior fact
sheets about which plans are protected.
"Most policies in the individual market are not
'grandfathered' and therefore have to come into compliance with
the ACA requirements starting on January 1, 2014 or when those
policies renew throughout the year," one document said.
'A BROKEN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM'
The law is the most sweeping new social program since the
creation of Medicare and Medicaid in the 1960s.
It is intended to move the United States closer to the goal
of universal care by using market-based mechanisms to deliver
affordable insurance to less affluent families that have been
priced out by decades of rising healthcare costs.
Obama said he would not allow the country to return to the
previous system, which gave insurers wide latitude to refuse
coverage to consumers that they did not deem profitable.
"I don't think we should go back to the daily cruelties and
indignities and constant insecurity of a broken healthcare
system," he said.
Technical woes, however, have prevented millions of
Americans from exploring those options through the government's
HealthCare.gov portal since it was unveiled.
On Capitol Hill, Obama's top health official called the
debut a "debacle" as she sought to assure skeptical lawmakers at
a congressional hearing that the administration would eventually
get the portal to work smoothly.
HealthCare.gov was down over the course of the four-hour
hearing.
"Hold me accountable for the debacle," Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius told the U.S. House of
Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.
"I told the president that we were ready to go. Clearly I
was wrong," she said.
The security of the site was at "high risk" because of a
lack of testing before it opened for enrollment, according to a
government memorandum reviewed by Reuters.
Sebelius said HHS is conducting weekly security tests to
ensure visitors are protected.
She has drawn intense criticism from Republicans, who have
called for her or other senior officials to resign. She seemed
to survive the high-profile hearing without further damage. A
White House spokesman said after the hearing that Obama has
"complete confidence" in Sebelius.
Republicans have sought to derail the healthcare overhaul
since Obama took office in 2009, culminating in a 16-day
government shutdown this month that has cost the U.S. economy an
estimated $24 billion, according to Standard & Poor's ratings
agency. Republicans say the program is an unwarranted expansion
of the federal government.
The website's woes and insurance plan terminations have
given Republicans more ammunition.
"For those who lose the coverage they like, they may also be
losing faith in their government," said Michigan Representative
Fred Upton, the Republican who oversaw the hearing.
Several Republican senators introduced legislation that
would allow insurers to sell more plans that are not compliant
with Obamacare. "One of two things is true here - either
President Obama was being dishonest or he was disengaged once
again," Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said at a
news conference.
Despite the drama, the public's assessment of Obamacare has
shifted little over the past months. Gallup reported that 36
percent of Americans believe it will make healthcare in the
United States better, while 44 percent think it will make things
worse - essentially the same as surveys found in August and
June.
But the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found Obama's
rating fell to just 42 percent of Americans approving of his job
performance, down 5 percentage points from earlier this month.
The pollsters attributed the decline to an accumulation of
setbacks including allegations of spying by the National
Security Agency, the recent government shutdown and the
healthcare problems.
GROWING CONCERNS
The growing crisis surrounding Obama's signature legislative
achievement could diminish his influence in Congress and
threaten his other priorities like immigration reform signed
into law in his remaining three years in office.
U.S. presidents have a limited time to enact their agenda in
the second term before they start losing influence as lawmakers
start worrying about re-election.
Obama spoke at Boston's historic Faneuil Hall, where in 2006
then-Governor Mitt Romney, a Republican, signed a state law that
served as a model for Obama's health reforms.
Like Obamacare, that law had a rocky start - state officials
delayed some aspects for several months, and the White House
says only 123 people signed up in the first month it was
available. By the end of the year-long enrollment period, 36,000
had signed up.
The Obama administration likewise expects "a very small
number" of people to sign up initially for coverage, Sebelius
said. Overall, U.S. officials hope 7 million people sign up in
the first year.
The White House has declined to say how many Americans have
enrolled so far. It also has asked states that run their own
online healthcare exchanges to stop releasing their own data,
according to Kevin Counihan, who runs Connecticut's health site.
"The White House is coordinating this stuff and trying to
get states to report when they report - once a month," Counihan
told reporters. "We'll do it every two weeks."