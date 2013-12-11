By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The number of people seeking
health insurance under Obamacare more than doubled in November
to around 250,000, according to a government report on
Wednesday, showing the landmark healthcare law is still far from
its goal of extending coverage to millions of uninsured
Americans.
The new tally brought the cumulative total for October and
November to 365,000 people who have selected health plans in new
online marketplaces set up in all 50 states and the District of
Columbia. Just over 800,000 have been determined eligible for
government health coverage including the Medicaid program for
the poor.
The data reflects continued technical problems in November
with the federal enrollment website, HealthCare.gov, which
crashed on its Oct. 1 launch and was subjected to weeks of
emergency fixes. The site has appeared to work far more smoothly
since the beginning of this month.
A senior administration official said the weak start to the
six-month enrollment period has not diminished expectations that
President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy will reach a
significant proportion of the uninsured in 2014. Before the
launch, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office had forecast
7 million enrollees for next year.
"We think we're on track and we'll reach the total that we
thought," said Mike Hash, health reform director for the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
"We're not exclusively focused on reaching a particular
number," he added. "What we're focused on is reaching the
millions of people who are really looking for affordable
healthcare coverage."
Officials described the figures as "encouraging" news for
Obamacare after months of negative publicity over HealthCare.gov
and an uproar over coverage cancellations for people whose
health plans do not meet the law's new standards that take full
effect in January.
The latest report showed more than 44 million visits to
federal and state websites or call centers since Oct. 1. It
showed 1.9 million people have been determined eligible for
coverage but have not yet selected a plan.
DECEMBER DEADLINE
The number of people who signed up for coverage through
HealthCare.gov quadrupled to more than 100,000 in November from
only 27,000 in October, as the administration scrambled to make
the site work smoothly for most visitors by a Nov. 30 deadline.
Analysts say December's enrollment numbers will be more
telling about whether the sign-up effort will live up to
expectations, including a push to enroll some 2.7 million young,
healthy adults whose premium payments will help offset the cost
of sicker individuals. The December data is not due until next
month.
"We know that they were still having problems with the
website in a good chunk of November. Reportedly the website
issues are getting better and they are seeing large numbers of
visitors coming back. But is it actually translating into
enrollment?" said Matthew Eyles, an executive vice president at
the consulting firm Avalere Health.
The 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act requires
most Americans to have at least enrolled in health coverage by
the end of next March or pay a penalty. It provides federal
subsidies to help lower-income people pay for insurance and
establishes a series of new consumer protections and benefit
standards.
Millions of Americans who may need benefits to begin on Jan.
1 need to enroll by a Dec. 23 deadline. But whether they will
seek plans through an Obamacare marketplace, and whether
HealthCare.gov will be able to process higher volumes of
visitors, remain open questions.
Administration officials said last week that as many as 10
percent of enrollments processed through HealthCare.gov included
errors when they were transmitted to insurance companies.
The government and insurers were due to begin a new effort
to reconcile their enrollment data to ensure consumer details
were correctly transmitted and eliminate other errors that could
prevent people from receiving their benefits come Jan. 1.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),
the HHS agency responsible for the Obamacare marketplaces, was
expected to hand over its enrollment data for October, November
and early December to insurers so they could begin the
cumbersome process of verifying the data, according to insurance
industry officials.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Lisa Shumaker)