By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Dec 11 As online enrollment
accelerates for medical insurance under President Barack Obama's
health law, the government is relying on manual back-up systems
to correct computer errors that could leave some enrollees
uninsured, the top U.S. health official said on Wednesday.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
described the manual procedure as a temporary measure for
software applications that have not yet been built, tested and
incorporated into the massive system behind the HealthCare.gov
website.
Still missing are an automated system for verifying that
consumers who sign up for insurance through HealthCare.gov are
actually enrolled with a carrier, and a separate computer
function for paying billions of dollars in federal subsidies to
insurers on behalf of lower-income policyholders.
"There's a manual workaround for virtually everything that
isn't fully automated yet," Sebelius said in hearing testimony
before the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee.
"It just will be manual until the automation is fully
complete and we've tested it and make sure it works. But in the
meantime, the payment system will absolutely go forward."
The admission appeared to weigh on Sebelius' attempts to
tout improvements in the website that was established under the
2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly called
Obamacare. The site provides access to new federal health
insurance marketplaces in 36 states.
New data on Wednesday showed about 365,000 people signing up
for private insurance nationwide in October and November, and 5
million visitors to the once-hobbled federal website during the
first week of December.
Republicans questioned the veracity of the enrollment
numbers. Representative John Shimkus of Illinois took issue
because Sebelius could not say whether those who signed up
through the marketplaces had secured their enrollment by paying
their first month's premiums.
"When Amazon.com records a book sold, they record a book
sold based on someone who has paid for it, not what is in their
shopping cart, not what is on their wish list," Shimkus said.
"So our concern is this 365,000 figure is fraudulent because it
is not those who have purchased plans yet."
BEHIND-THE-SCENES SCRAMBLE
Relying on a manual process to verify enrollment could lead
to a new political backlash next year for Obama, who has already
been criticized over several million people who received
cancellation notices last month for existing health plans that
do not meet Obamacare's consumer protection and benefit
standards.
"Based on current trends, it's likely that more individuals
will have lost coverage on Jan. 1 than will have gained it under
the law," said Representative Joe Pitts of Pennsylvania, the
House subcommittee's Republican chairman.
Pitts' claim quickly came under attack from Democratic
Representative Henry Waxman of California who called it "just
not true" and accused Republicans of trying to score political
points rather than being concerned about the uninsured.
But the administration and insurers are already undertaking
an intensive effort to make sure people who sign up for coverage
do not find themselves uninsured in January when coverage takes
effect.
"In the early days, there were a serious number of errors,"
Sebelius said. "And we are in the process of actually
hand-matching individuals with insurance companies."
The problem is that the federal system creates errors in
computerized enrollment files that it sends to insurers whenever
people sign up for coverage. Some files never arrive in the
insurance company systems.
Insurers say the danger is that error-ridden files will
cause the system to miss enrollees, who could wind up going to a
doctor thinking they have coverage when they do not. And the
problem could become more pronounced this month if enrollment
numbers skyrocket into the millions, as some expect to happen
ahead of a Dec. 23 deadline for Jan. 1 coverage.
The administration has already acknowledged that 1-in-4
insurance applications to HealthCare.gov were transmitted
inaccurately to insurance companies in October and November, a
period when about 137,000 people signed up for insurance in the
federal marketplace, according to government data released on
Wednesday.
