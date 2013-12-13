(Adds details, fresh quotes, background, edits)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Dec 12 The Obama administration
asked insurers on Thursday to be flexible with Americans trying
to buy new health policies through the federal website
HealthCare.gov, as officials race to fix problems still plaguing
the enrollment process.
U.S. officials laid out a series of steps to help prevent
disruptions in coverage for health policies due to start Jan. 1,
including the possibility of retroactive coverage.
Widespread stories of coverage gaps could pose new political
problems for President Barack Obama, whose signature domestic
policy has already sparked a public uproar over the botched
launch of the website and the millions of cancellation notices
sent out for policies that do not comply with the law.
The administration said it would consider further extensions
of the enrollment deadlines if required by "extraordinary
circumstances," having extended its Dec. 15 enrollment deadline
for obtaining benefits on Jan. 1 to midnight Dec. 23 (0500 GMT
Dec. 24).
It also required insurers to enroll people who meet the
deadline and provide an initial premium payment by Dec. 31.
Officials led by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius also urged insurers to be flexible by allowing
new Obamacare customers to enroll for retroactive Jan. 1
coverage, if they wait until after New Year's Day to sign up or
make only a partial premium payment.
The list of what one official described as "mitigation
strategies" also asked insurers to maintain care for enrollees
by treating out-of-network physicians as in-network providers
for acute episodes and honoring refill prescriptions covered
under previous plans during January.
"The steps ... are important to help ensure that consumers
seamlessly transition from their current health plans into
marketplace coverage without experiencing any gaps," Mike Hash,
director of the Department of Health and Human Services Office
of Health Reform, told reporters on a conference call.
The Obama administration has acknowledged that 10 to 25
percent of enrollments since Oct. 1 have been transmitted
inaccurately to insurers or failed to show up at all.
Insurance industry officials have warned repeatedly that
enrollment errors could leave some people uninsured even after
they have signed up for coverage on HealthCare.gov, which serves
consumers in 36 states.
"The big moment of trust is 12:01 am on January 1st, when a
mother is standing in a pharmacy with a baby in her arms trying
to get a script filled," Aetna Inc Chief Executive Mark
Bertolini told an investors meeting on Thursday.
The main trade group representing health insurers said its
members would continue to do everything to protect consumers
from potential coverage disruptions cause by the problems with
the government website.
"With only weeks to go before coverage begins, continued
changes to the rules and guidance could exacerbate the
challenges associated with helping consumers through the
enrollment process," said Karen Ignagni, president of America's
Health Insurance Plans.
LAST-MINUTE FIXES
The pace of enrollment has accelerated in the run-up to the
Dec. 23 deadline, though numbers remain well below projections
that would enable the administration to reach a goal of signing
up 7 million people in private insurance by the time enrollment
ends on March 31.
But some welcome news arrived for Obama late on Thursday
from California, where state officials announced that their own
Obamacare marketplace saw an enrollment surge in the first week
of December that put the state on track to meet its target.
Republicans, who want to repeal and replace the law, are
already claiming it will create more uninsured people than it
will enroll next year.
"It's clear the administration knows Obamacare's problems
are only going to get worse, and patients will be the ones who
suffer. What's not clear is whether they understand the
confusion and chaos they continue to cause," said Rory Cooper, a
spokesman for House or Representatives Republican leader Eric
Cantor.
The government and insurers this week began searching for
problem enrollment files in data on about 137,000 people who
signed up for coverage through HealthCare.gov in October and
November. But because the automated system intended for the job
is not available yet, the data search is relying on slower and
more cumbersome manual methods.
The government also announced on Thursday a one-month
extension through January for a $5 billion federal insurance
program that currently provides coverage for almost 86,000
people with serious health problems and said some states could
follow suit on their own programs.
"We don't want these folks to experience a coverage gap,"
said Sebelius.
