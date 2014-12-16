Dec 16 The U.S. government said on Tuesday that demand for the health insurance plans created under the national healthcare reform law, often called Obamacare, jumped during the fourth week of 2015 open enrollment to over 1 million people.

Between Nov. 15, when enrollment opened, and Dec. 12, nearly 2.5 million people have signed up in the 36 states where these plans are sold through the HealthCare.gov website, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in an e-mailed statement that also appeared on its blog.

Data from the other states that operate their own websites, such as California and New York, is not included in the agency's figures.

The government said that of those who signed up on HealthCare.gov during this four-week period, 1.28 million were renewing plans they had purchased for 2014.

The enrollment period ends on Feb. 15.

"Open enrollment, in our view, has just begun," said Andy Slavitt, principal deputy administrator at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services during a call with reporters.

