Dec 16 The U.S. government said on Tuesday that
demand for the health insurance plans created under the national
healthcare reform law, often called Obamacare, jumped during the
fourth week of 2015 open enrollment to over 1 million people.
Between Nov. 15, when enrollment opened, and Dec. 12, nearly
2.5 million people signed up in the 36 states where these plans
are sold through the HealthCare.gov website, the U.S. Department
of Health and Human Services said in an e-mailed statement that
also appeared on its blog.
Data from states that operate their own websites, such as
California and New York, is not included in the agency's
figures.
The government said that of those who signed up on
HealthCare.gov during this four-week period, 1.28 million were
renewing plans they had purchased for 2014.
The enrollment period ends on Feb. 15.
"Open enrollment, in our view, has just begun," Andy
Slavitt, principal deputy administrator at the Centers for
Medicare & Medicaid Services, said during a call with reporters.
Individuals had until Monday to purchase a plan if they
wanted coverage to begin on Jan. 1, although those with 2014
coverage were automatically re-enrolled and some states running
their own exchanges extended that deadline by several days.
In addition, Slavitt said, on Monday more than 1 million
people phoned the federal call center, rather than use the
website. Call-center workers were unable to complete the
enrollment process for hundreds of thousands of them. The
workers are continuing to call them back, and although the Dec.
15 deadline passed, these customers' coverage will begin on Jan.
1.
