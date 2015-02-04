Feb 4 Nearly 7.5 million people have selected individual Obamacare insurance plans for 2015 or have been automatically enrolled as of Jan. 30 through the government's HealthCare.gov website, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday.

The two top states for sign-up were Florida, with 1.34 million people having selected plans from Nov. 15 though Jan. 30, and Texas, with 969,461 plans. Enrollment for 2015 plans closes on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)