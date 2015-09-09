(Adds Justice Department seeking appeal, White House comment,
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A U.S. judge said on
Wednesday congressional Republicans could move forward with
parts of a lawsuit that alleges executive overreach by President
Barack Obama's administration in implementing his signature
healthcare law.
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer, appointed by former
President George W. Bush, a Republican, said the House of
Representatives has standing to pursue claims that the
secretaries of health and human services and of the Treasury
violated the Constitution by spending funds Congress did not
appropriate.
At the same time, Collyer determined they could not pursue
claims that the Treasury secretary improperly amended the
healthcare law, as those concerned only the implementation of a
statute and not adherence to any congressional requirement.
Collyer did not rule on the merits of the claims, only on
the administration's motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the issue
of standing, a requirement in U.S. law whereby plaintiffs have
to show they have been directly harmed.
On that issue, "the constitutional trespass alleged in this
case would inflict a concrete, particular harm upon the House
for which it has standing to seek redress in this court,"
Collyer wrote in her opinion.
The Department of Justice will appeal the court's ruling,
said spokesman Patrick Rodenbush. An appeal could further delay
proceedings on the merits of the claims.
White House spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman called the
decision unprecedented.
"This case is just another partisan attack, this one, paid
for by the taxpayers; and we believe the courts will ultimately
dismiss it," she said in a statement.
House Republicans filed the lawsuit in November, saying
administration officials overreached in authorizing Treasury
payments to healthcare insurers and delaying the law's employer
mandate.
In a statement, U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, a
Republican, said the ruling showed the Obama administration's
"historic overreach can be challenged by the coequal branch of
government with the sole power to create or change the law."
The 2010 Affordable Care Act, the Democratic president's
biggest domestic policy achievement was bolstered by a Supreme
Court decision in June that upheld federal tax subsidies that
helps millions of Americans afford coverage.
The case is United States House of Representatives v.
Burwell et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia,
No 14-1967
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Additional reporting by Nate
Raymond, Lawrence Hurley and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina
Chiacu, Mohammad Zargham and David Gregorio)