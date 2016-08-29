NEW YORK Aug 28 Nearly a third of U.S. counties
will likely be served by only one insurer that participates in
an Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace in 2017, according to
an analysis published Sunday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The 31 percent of U.S. counties that will have just a single
option of insurers within the ACA's exchanges would represent an
increase from 7 percent this year, the nonpartisan group found.
UnitedHealth Group Inc and Aetna Inc have
decided to largely exit government-run online marketplaces in
2017 that sell subsidized plans created under President Barack
Obama's national healthcare reform law, citing low enrollment
and high service costs.
The bulk of the decrease in counties with a choice of
insurers is due to UnitedHealth's pullback, which was announced
in April.
The data underscores the degree to which industry
retrenchment is curtailing individual's options within the
marketplaces. Insurer departures may lead to higher costs within
that market, analysts have said.
One county - Pinal County, Arizona - risks having no insurer
options at all within the marketplace, the analysis found.
However, the study's authors said another plan offered
elsewhere in the state could expand to serve the county. The
foundation also said it could take more months and more data for
the full impact of the changes for 2017 to become clear.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services was not immediately available for comment, but the
agency has said that the ACA has helped increase the number of
options available to individuals.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Paul Tait)