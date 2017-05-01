(Updates with lawmaker comments, background)
WASHINGTON May 1 Top White House officials said
on Monday they expect the U.S. House of Representatives will
vote this week to pass the Republicans' latest plan to reform
the nation's healthcare system, even as the party's lawmakers
still appeared divided over the measure.
In interviews on CBS News on Monday, White House chief of
staff Reince Priebus and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn
expressed optimism the latest push to unwind former Democratic
President Barack Obama's healthcare program would succeed.
"I think it will happen this week," Priebus said on CBS
"This Morning" television program.
In a separate interview, Cohn said he expected the plan to
come to the House floor for a full vote. "We're convinced we've
got the votes, and we're going to keep moving on with our
agenda," he said.
U.S. President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans
campaigned on a pledge to repeal and replace Obama's health care
law, also known as Obamacare, but have so far failed to unite
around a plan.
A reworked proposal failed to secure enough support for a
vote last week. A group of hard-line Republican conservatives
backed it, but more moderate conservatives remained wary.
Republican Representative Charlie Dent, a moderate from
Pennsylvania, said on Monday he still had problems with the
latest version of the plan and suspected there were not enough
votes to pass it now.
"Too many Americans are going to be without coverage," Dent
told MSNBC.
House Freedom Caucus chairman Jim Jordan, in several
television interviews on Monday, said he expected there would be
enough House Republican votes to pass the bill this week.
"This bill doesn’t get all the way there but it’s a good
step and is ... the best we can get out of the House right now,"
Jordan told CNN.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)