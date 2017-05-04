(Adds quotes, background)
By David Morgan and Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. House of
Representatives approved a bill on Thursday to repeal major
parts of Obamacare and replace it with a Republican healthcare
plan, handing President Donald Trump his biggest legislative
victory but setting up a tough fight in the Senate.
With the 217-213 vote, Republicans obtained just enough
support to push the legislation through the House, sending it to
the Senate for consideration. No Democrats voted for the bill.
The bill's passage represented a step toward fulfilling a
top Trump campaign pledge and a seven-year Republican quest to
dismantle Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law.
But the effort now faces new hurdles in the Senate, where
the Republicans have only a 52-seat majority in the 100-seat
chamber and where just a few Republican defections could sink
the bill.
Thursday's vote was also a political victory for House
Speaker Paul Ryan, demonstrating his ability to pull together a
fractured Republican caucus after two failed attempts this year
to win consensus on the healthcare legislation.
Democrats are hoping that the Republicans' vote to repeal
Obamacare will spark a voter backlash in next year's midterm
congressional elections.
Some 20 million Americans gained healthcare coverage under
Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act, which has recently gathered
support in public opinion polls. But Republicans have long
attacked it, seeing the program as government overreach and
complaining that it drives up healthcare costs.
The Republican bill, known formally as the American Health
Care Act, aims to repeal most Obamacare taxes, including a
penalty for not buying health insurance. It would slash funding
for Medicaid, the program that provides insurance for the poor,
and roll back much of Medicaid's expansion.
UPBEAT TRUMP
Even as lawmakers were voting, Trump announced plans to hold
a victory celebration in the White House Rose Garden if the
legislation was approved.
"Insurance companies are fleeing ObamaCare - it is dead. Our
healthcare plan will lower premiums & deductibles - and be great
healthcare!," he said in a tweet as the debate wound up ahead of
the vote.
Despite having control of the White House and both chambers
of Congress, Republicans have found that overturning Obamacare,
- which they have long criticized as government overreach - is
politically fraught, in part because of voter fears that many
people will lose their health insurance as a result.
As Republicans crossed over the vote threshold to pass the
bill, Democrats in the House began singing "Na na, na na na na,
hey hey hey, goodbye," a rowdy reference to their belief
Republicans will lose in the 2018 midterm elections due to their
vote.
One of the central issues in the House debate was the
treatment of people with "pre-existing" conditions.
Obamacare prevented insurers from charging those with
pre-existing conditions higher rates, a common practice before
its implementation. It also required them to cover 10 essential
health benefits such as maternity care and prescription drugs.
The Republican bill passed on Thursday would allow states to
opt out of those provisions. While insurers could not deny
people insurance because of pre-existing conditions, they would
be allowed to charge them as much as they want.
In an analysis released on Thursday, healthcare consultancy
and research firm Avalere Health said the Republican bill would
cover only 5 percent of enrollees with pre-existing conditions
in the individual insurance markets.
'ZOMBIE' RETURNS
Obamacare expanded Medicaid, provided income-based tax
credits to help the poor buy insurance on individual insurance
markets set up by the law, and required everyone to buy
insurance or pay a penalty.
Republicans have blamed it for driving up healthcare costs,
and argued that their bill would give people more choice and
reduce the role of government.
"We can have fair healthcare without trapping everyone in a
government-run system dreamed up by central planners," House
Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in the closing minutes of
the debate.
Democrats blasted the bill, saying it would make insurance
unaffordable for those who need it most and would leave millions
more uninsured. They also accused Republicans of seeking tax
cuts for the wealthy, paid for in part by cutting health
benefits.
"It's come back like a zombie, even more scary than before,"
said House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, referring to the
various versions of the Republican healthcare plan that have
been floated in recent weeks.
In a push to pass the bill before members leave on Friday
for a week in their home districts, the House voted before the
bill was assessed by the non-partisan Congressional Budget
Office, which estimates its cost and effect on insurance rolls.
Republicans have said that the bill will be scored by the
CBO and other fixes will be made before the Senate votes.
Trump made overturning Obamacare a cornerstone of his 2016
campaign and has been frustrated as two efforts to push a bill
through the House failed in the last two months, a reflection of
the difficulty of reconciling Republican factions.
PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS
Wavering moderate Republicans had worried that the
legislation would undo a popular aspect of Obamacare and leave
too many people with pre-existing medical conditions unable to
afford health coverage.
But the skeptical Republican lawmakers got behind the bill
after embracing a compromise proposal to add $8 billion over
five years to help cover the cost for people with pre-existing
illnesses who could otherwise be priced out of insurance
markets.
Nearly every major medical group, including the American
Medical Association, American Hospital Association and the AARP,
was strongly opposed to the Republican bill and said last-minute
amendments further eroded protection for the most vulnerable
groups, including the sick and elderly.
Health insurers, such as Anthem Inc, UnitedHealth
Group Inc, Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp, have
faced months of uncertainty over healthcare's future. So have
hospital companies, such as HCA Holdings Inc and Tenet
Healthcare Corp.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Steve Holland, Roberta
Rampton, Eric Beech, Eric Walsh and Susan Heavey; Writing by
Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Frances Kerry)