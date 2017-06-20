WASHINGTON, June 20 Legislation to repeal major
portions of Obamacare and replace them with a new healthcare
system will be enacted into law within months, U.S. Vice
President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.
"I want to assure you, before this summer is over ...
President Donald Trump and this Congress will keep their promise
to the American people, and we will repeal and replace
Obamacare," Pence said in a speech to a meeting of National
Association of Manufacturers.
Republican leaders are trying to move a bill replacing the
Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law known as Obamacare, to a vote on the Senate
floor, possibly as soon as next week.
It was still unclear whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell can win the support of at least 50 of the chamber's 52
Republicans to ensure passage given the opposition of all 46
Democrats and two independents.
The measure is being written in secret and many Senate
Republicans were saying they still had not seen detailed
legislation.
Since Obamacare became law in 2010, Republicans have
campaigned on repealing the program that extended insurance
coverage to millions of additional Americans through both
subsidized private insurance and an expansion of Medicaid.
The House of Representatives already has passed its version
of an Obamacare repeal. While Trump initially celebrated its
passage, he subsequently called the measure "mean," according to
congressional sources.
An estimated 23 million people could lose their healthcare
under the plan, according to the non-partisan Congressional
Budget Office.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Tom Brown)