By Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S.
Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed
on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when
Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to
a vote, possibly as early as next week.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his lieutenants
have worked in secret for weeks on the bill, which is expected
to curb Obamacare's expanded Medicaid help for the poor and
reshape subsidies to low-income people for private insurance.
Those subsidies are expected to be linked to recipients'
income in the Senate bill, a "major improvement" from a measure
approved last month by the U.S. House of Representatives that
tied them solely to age, Republican Senator Susan Collins of
Maine said.
Some of the Senate bill's provisions could be political land
mines, with individual senators' reactions to it crucial to
determining whether or not the Affordable Care Act, popularly
known as Obamacare, survives a Republican attack that has been
under way since its passage in 2010.
The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the bill
would seek to repeal most of the taxes that pay for Obamacare,
give states more latitude to opt out of its regulations and
eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a healthcare
provider that offers abortion services.
Former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature
domestic policy achievement has been a target of Republican
wrath for years. But even with control of both chambers of
Congress and the White House since January, the party has
struggled to make good on its bold campaign promises to repeal
and replace Obamacare.
The law is credited with expanding health insurance to
millions of Americans. Republicans say it costs too much and
involves the federal government too much in healthcare.
President Donald Trump made Obamacare repeal a centerpiece of
his 2016 campaign and celebrated the House-passed bill.
Democrats accuse Republicans of sabotaging Obamacare, and
say the Republican bill will make healthcare unaffordable for
poorer Americans while cutting taxes for the wealthy.
TOUGH SELL
But McConnell may have a tough job convincing enough
Republican senators that the Senate bill improves on the House
version. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found nearly 60 percent of adults
believed the House bill would make insurance costlier for
low-income Americans and people with pre-existing conditions.
Only 13 percent said it would improve healthcare quality.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the
House bill would kick 23 million people off their healthcare
plans. Healthcare is a top priority for voters and many
Republicans fear a legislative misstep could hurt them.
Collins said she would weigh the CBO's upcoming assessment
of the Senate bill's impact on costs and coverage.
Conservative Republican Senator Rand Paul, who wants a full
repeal of Obamacare, said he feared that with the legislation
being developed, "we're actually going to be replacing Obamacare
with Obamacare," referring to the continuing role of government.
If legislation is to prevail in the Senate, McConnell can
lose the support of only two of his 52 Republicans, assuming all
48 Democrats and independents oppose the bill, as expected.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by
Kevin Drawbaugh and Peter Cooney)