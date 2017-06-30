FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to Senate Republicans: kill Obamacare now, replace later
June 30, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a day ago

Trump to Senate Republicans: kill Obamacare now, replace later

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged Republican U.S. senators on Friday to repeal Obamacare immediately if they cannot agree on a new health care plan to take its place.

Republican efforts to forge a deal were complicated on Thursday by a Congressional Budget Office report that said the Senate proposal would cut spending on government Medicaid for the poor by 35 percent come 2036.

"If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!" Trump wrote in an early morning Twitter post. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

