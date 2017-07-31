Trump raises questions about healthcare actions on insurers

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday raised questions about actions over healthcare that could affect the nation's heath insurance companies, one day after urging Republican senators to continue working to undo his predecessor's healthcare law.

"If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)