(Adds additional testimony and quotes from hearing)
By Susan Cornwell and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Nov 13 Top government technology
officials told an acrimonious congressional hearing on Wednesday
that they expected the website at the center of President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law to be working smoothly by the
end of the month as planned.
The Obama administration is grappling with ways to help
millions of Americans unable to sign up online and those who
have lost health insurance in spite of the president's
oft-repeated promise that people who liked their plans could
keep them when the law took effect on Oct. 1.
In a sometimes confrontational hearing, Republican lawmakers
accused the technology officials of not being candid about red
flags that the HealthCare.gov website would not be ready to go
live on Oct. 1.
There is growing pressure from Republicans - and even
Democrats - for legislation that would let Americans keep
existing plans, even if the policies do not comply with higher
standards set in the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act, also known as Obamacare.
Obama has promised Americans that the website will work for
most people by the end of the month - a critical deadline for
those who need to sign up for insurance benefits that would
start on Jan. 1.
HealthCare.gov was supposed to be the main way of signing up
for insurance, Obama promising it would be as easy to shop for
new insurance plans as it is to buy airline tickets online.
But the website has been slow and error-ridden.
"We have much work still to do, but are making progress at a
growing rate," Todd Park, the chief technology officer at the
White House, told the Republican-led House of Representatives'
Oversight Committee.
The website can now handle 20,000 to 25,000 concurrent
users, Park testified - an improvement, but far short of the
50,000 to 60,000 that the system was originally designed to
handle.
The website is faster, and can now register about 17,000
people per hour in plans, he said.
Henry Chao, the deputy chief information officer at the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, testified that
officials are "working around the clock to address problems so
that the site works smoothly for the vast majority of users by
the end of this month."
The website's problems and the policy cancellations have
provided powerful ammunition for Republicans, who see Obamacare
as a costly expansion of government, say it is too complicated
to work and will lead to higher healthcare costs.
The problematic rollout has also frustrated Obama's fellow
Democrats, who worry it will be a major liability in their
re-election fights. Some have called for a change in the law.
There are a range of possible fixes to allow people to
temporarily keep their plans, but many are logistically
difficult, legally risky, or could undermine other parts of the
law, according to policy experts.
'MONUMENTAL MISTAKE'
The White House had pleaded with the committee to postpone
Park's appearance, saying he needed to devote all his time to
fixing the website. But the committee's chairman, Darrell Issa,
subpoenaed him, saying it was important to hear why the website
launch was such a disaster.
"This wasn't a small mistake," said Issa. "This was a
monumental mistake to go live and effectively explode on the
launch pad."
The law aims to provide health benefits to millions of
uninsured Americans. It mandates that most Americans be enrolled
for health coverage by March 31 or pay a fine.
During the hearing, Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the
committee, accused Issa of selectively disclosing documents and
making untrue allegations.
"Nobody in this room, nobody in this country believes that
Republicans want to fix the website," Cummings said.
Issa aggressively questioned Chao about whether the site
protected Americans' personal information, such as their social
security numbers.
Chao said it was safe. "To consciously know that it failed
testing and then put it into production for people to use is not
what we do," Chao said.
The security of the website has become another major target
for Republicans. At a separate hearing on Wednesday, a U.S.
cyber security official said HealthCare.gov has already suffered
a number of cyber threats, including one attempted denial of
service attack that seeks to overwhelm and take down the site.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Karey Van
Hall and Grant McCool)