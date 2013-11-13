(Updates with release of enrollment data)
By Richard Cowan and Caroline Humer
WASHINGTON Nov 13 About 106,000 people signed
up for insurance coverage nationally under President Barack
Obama's healthcare law during October, the government said on
Wednesday, a tiny fraction of the millions of people that had
been expected to enroll for next year.
The Obama administration had signaled enrollment would be
very low in October because of technical failures that have
hobbled the HealthCare.gov website used for signing people up in
36 states. But the reported figures show how far the White House
has to go to build a new individual market of millions of
consumers in 2014 to keep the healthcare program financially
viable.
The enrollment in private plans amounts to 1.5 percent of a
forecast 7 million people who were expected to sign up by the
time enrollment wraps up in the end of March. Nearly 1 million
people have successfully checked whether they are eligible for
government subsidies toward the new insurance, but have not
selected a plan, according to the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services.
The release of the low enrollment numbers for the first
month coincided with Obama's fellow Democrats in the U.S. House
of Representatives demanding that the White House swiftly help
people whose existing insurance policies are being canceled and
to fix the broken website by the end of the month.
The sign-up figures reflect people who have picked a new
insurance plan but may not have paid their premiums yet. Some
26,794 people signed up for private health insurance plans
through the technologically-challenged federal marketplace and
79,391 who signed up through state-based exchanges.
The figures showed 396,261 people were deemed eligible for
the government's Medicaid program or the Children's Health
Insurance Program for the poor.
House Democrats, seething over the problems, met with
administration officials for more than an hour on Wednesday,
angry that the botched rollout could become a major political
liability for the party during the 2014 mid-term elections.
A senior House Democratic aide said lawmakers called for
Obama to announce a remedy to the canceled policies before a
vote on Friday on a Republican bill allowing people to keep
their current health insurance plans if they like them.
House Democratic leaders have urged their members to vote
against it, saying it is merely another attempt to repeal the
2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, Obama's biggest
domestic policy achievement, commonly known as Obamacare.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid told reporters he had a
long conversation with Obama on Tuesday night, and said he feels
"very comfortable" that the website will be fixed.
Obama had repeatedly promised that Americans who liked their
health insurance could keep it when the law took effect on Oct.
1, but several million people have received cancellation notices
because their plans do not comply with new requirements, such as
coverage for mental health treatment.
Republicans questioned administration officials on Wednesday
about whether the website will be fixed by the end of November,
as Obama has promised, to give people whose plans expire at the
end of the year enough time to shop for replacement policies.
Todd Park, Obama's chief technology officer, stopped short
of saying the site would be fixed by the end of the month.
"The team is working really hard to hit that goal and that's
what I'm able to say right now," Park testified at a sometimes
acrimonious House oversight hearing.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan, Thomas Ferraro, Alina
Selyukh; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Karey Van Hall
and Grant McCool)