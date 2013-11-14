WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama on
Thursday tried to ease the biggest crisis of his presidency,
acknowledging missteps with his signature healthcare law and
announcing a plan to help those seeing their current health
plans canceled because of it.
Obama, trying to limit the political damage to his
presidency and fellow Democrats, said health insurers could
extend by at least one year policies due to be canceled because
they do not comply with new minimum requirements under the law.
With insurers complaining the fix could create new problems
and lead to higher premiums, it was not clear whether Obama's
plan would actually work, or soothe his party's concerns that
the botched rollout has undercut Democrats facing tough
re-election fights in 2014.
A chastened Obama said he had "fumbled" the rollout of the
Affordable Care Act, his biggest domestic policy achievement,
and said he would have to work to regain his credibility and the
public's trust.
"I hear you loud and clear," he told Americans who are angry
he did not deliver on his repeated promises over the past three
years that those who liked their plans could keep them.
"I think it's legitimate for them to expect me to have to
win back some credibility on this healthcare law in particular
and on a whole range of these issues in general," Obama said,
speaking from the podium in the White House press room.
The move was in response to a rising anger from Republicans
and fellow Democrats over the prospect of several million
Americans having their policies canceled.
The furor has reignited a broad debate about the benefits of
the health system overhaul that was enacted in 2010 in the face
of huge opposition from Republicans who view it as government
overreach. It is the most sweeping social legislation since the
creation of Medicare and Medicaid the 1960s.
The Oct. 1 rollout of the program known as Obamacare has
been beset by technical glitches with the federal online
insurance website that allows consumers to shop for policies. In
recent days the website's problems have been overshadowed by the
snowballing controversy over the policy cancellations.
The Obama administration on Thursday left open the
possibility of extending the one-year fix beyond 2014 but said
companies must spell out how the policies are substandard and
what alternatives are available.
Crucially, it will be up to state insurance commissioners to
allow the Obamacare fix to go ahead, and it will be up to
insurers whether to renew plans that have already been canceled.
Two insurance groups questioned Obama's proposed solution.
"Changing the rules after health plans have already met the
requirements of the law could destabilize the market and result
in higher premiums for consumers," said Karen Ignani, president
and chief executive officer of America's Health Insurance Plans,
the lobbying arm of the insurance industry.
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners said in
a statement that it was unclear how Obama's proposal on canceled
policies could be put into effect.
'DEEPLY RESPONSIBLE'
Obama's move was designed to short-circuit a push for more
far-reaching changes in Congress and end a growing revolt by
Democrats worried the cancellations, as well as the broken
website, would threaten their re-election bids.
Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu of Louisiana, who has
introduced legislation to allow Americans to keep their existing
health insurance plans, described Obama's announcement as a good
first step but "we'll probably need legislation to make it
stick."
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid also stopped short of a
full endorsement of Obama's solution and said, "if we need to do
more, we will."
Obama said he had let down Democratic supporters who put
their political careers on the line to back his policy.
"There is no doubt that our failure to roll out the ACA
smoothly has put a burden on Democrats, whether they're running
or not, because they stood up and supported this," Obama said.
"I feel deeply responsible for making it harder for them, rather
than easier for them."
Obama told reporters the troubled website would work for
most people by the end of the month, and that users will see a
"marked and noticeable" improvement because of fixes to the
software and hardware that runs it.
The Affordable Care Act aims to provide health benefits to
millions of uninsured Americans. It mandates that most Americans
be enrolled for health coverage by March 31 or pay a fine.
On Thursday, U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican
from Ohio, said he doubted Obama could fix the law with
administrative changes. "The only way to fully protect the
American people is to scrap this law once and for all."
The House will vote on Friday on a bill by Republican Fred
Upton of Michigan to allow insurers to offer canceled plans, but
Democrats objected it would undermine the market and drive
premiums up by allowing insurers to offer plans to new
customers. Democrats said they will offer their own alternative.
Enrollment figures released by the administration on
Wednesday indicated that only 106,000 people have enrolled for
health plans through the exchanges, a tiny fraction of the
hoped-for millions.
The low figure, while expected because of technical glitches
on the government website, showed how far the administration has
to go to build an individual market of millions of consumers in
2014 to keep the healthcare program financially viable.
