By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 15 President Barack Obama will
meet with insurance industry executives on Friday to discuss his
plan to help those seeing their current health plans canceled
because of his signature healthcare law, a White House official
said.
The meeting comes a day after the president, under fire for
the botched rollout of his top domestic policy achievement, said
health insurers could extend by at least one year policies due
to be canceled because they do not comply with the new minimum
requirements under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, widely known as
Obamacare.
The move was designed to pre-empt a push for more
far-reaching changes in Congress, where the House of
Representatives was to vote on Friday on a Republican bill to
allow insurers to offer plans not compliant with the new law.
House Democrats said the bill would undermine the market and
drive premiums up by allowing insurers to offer substandard
plans to new customers, and the White House said Obama would
veto it. Democrats said they would offer their own alternative.
The health law has stumbled in its early phases, first
because the website designed to sign up consumers malfunctioned,
and then because people complained their existing insurance
policies were being canceled - something Obama had promised
would not happen.
Under pressure from his fellow Democrats, Obama on Thursday
acknowledged missteps and said health insurers could extend by
at least a year policies that do not meet the new law's higher
standards of benefits and other requirements.
But insurers and state regulators said Obama's fix will
create new problems for the industry and could lead to an
increase in premiums.
The meeting with insurers, tentatively scheduled for Friday
afternoon, was put together after Obama spoke about his proposed
changes on Thursday, according to sources.
Insurers who said they would attend include Aetna Chief
Executive Officer Mark Bertolini; Patrick Geraghty, chief
executive of Florida Blue; Humana CEO Bruce Brussard and
Patricia Hemingway, chief executive of Health Care Service Corp.
Scott Serota, president and chief executive officer of the Blue
Cross Blue Shield Association, will also attend.
Democratic lawmakers worried the Obamacare problems could
threaten their re-election bids.
In the Senate, Democrat Mary Landrieu of Louisiana, who has
introduced legislation to allow Americans to keep their existing
health insurance plans, described Obama's announcement as a good
first step but "we'll probably need legislation to make it
stick."
The Oct. 1 rollout of the new health law has been beset by
technical glitches with the federal online insurance website,
HealthCare.gov. Obama has promised to have the website
functioning smoothly for most people by the end of the month.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing
by Eric Beech)