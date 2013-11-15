(Adds details on the vote and quotes from lawmakers)
By Mark Felsenthal and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Nov 15 In the most significant
legislative rebuke to President Barack Obama's healthcare
overhaul, 39 members of his Democratic Party voted for a
Republican bill in the House of Representatives on Friday aimed
at undermining his signature domestic policy.
The measure, which would allow insurance companies to renew
and sell inexpensive, limited-coverage policies that have been
canceled because they don't meet the standards of the new
healthcare law that took effect on Oct. 1, passed 261-157.
The 39 Democrats who supported the bill - nearly one-fifth
of the party's caucus - reflected the alarm that spread within
Obama's party this week over the political damage from the
botched rollout of the Affordable Care Act, also known as
Obamacare.
Republicans have vowed to make Democratic support for the
troubled law the top issue in the 2014 elections. Twenty-nine of
the 39 Democrats who voted for the Republican bill are running
for re-election in competitive races, according to rankings by
the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.
Obama's approval ratings have plunged during the past six
weeks, as the rollout of the healthcare program that is his top
domestic achievement has been beset by technical glitches with
the federal online insurance website designed to allow consumers
to shop for policies.
In recent days, HealthCare.gov's problems have been
overshadowed by reports that insurance companies were canceling
the policies of millions of Americans whose policies did not
meet the new law's requirements that policies cover emergency
treatment, hospital stays and prescription drugs, among other
things.
For years, Obama had promised that Americans would be able
to keep their policies if they liked them.
But the wave of cancellations has fueled the biggest
political crisis of Obama's presidency and led to an
extraordinary scene at the White House on Thursday, as a
contrite Obama took the blame for the healthcare program's
dismal start.
He said he believed that he had to win back the confidence
of the American people, and offered an administrative "fix" that
would allow some people to retain their non-conforming insurance
policies for at least a year.
Obama's plan dismayed some of his supporters who say that
the cheap, limited-coverage plans that the new law aims to phase
out often give consumers a false sense of having meaningful
health coverage.
It also created concern in the insurance industry - which
for years had planned the health insurance exchanges created by
Obamacare - and among state insurance commissioners.
Industry advocates warned that Obama effectively was
tinkering with the delicate and complex funding behind the
healthcare law, and that premiums could begin soaring in 2015 if
millions of consumers who were projected to be in Obamacare's
health exchanges continued to hold limited-coverage policies
instead.
Obama met with health insurance chief executives at the
White House on Friday to discuss his proposal's potential impact
on the insurance market.
"What we're going to be doing is brainstorming on how do we
make sure that everybody understands what their options are,"
Obama told reporters in a brief photo opportunity as the meeting
began. "We're going to be soliciting ideas from them."
'FRUSTRATED AND ANGERED'
Friday's bill, introduced by Republican Representative Fred
Upton of Michigan, represented the latest in a series of
legislative attacks on the healthcare law by the chamber, which
has held more than 40 votes to limit or curtail Obamacare.
In touting his bill, Upton said that Obama "personally
promised that if people liked their current health care plan,
they could keep it 'no matter what.' But cancellation notices
are now arriving in millions of mailboxes across the country.
It's cancellation today, sticker shock tomorrow."
It is unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate, and
the White House has said Obama would veto the legislation if it
reached his desk.
The House bill would allow people whose low-cost coverage
was canceled to keep those policies, and also would allow
insurers to continue selling policies that do not cover basic
services and offer little financial help for catastrophic health
events.
Critics said the House bill would undermine Obamacare's
attempt to improve the healthcare system.
House Democratic opponents cast the vote as another
Republican effort to sabotage the healthcare law.
Republicans "are perfectly satisfied with 40 million
Americans having no health insurance at all," said
Representative James McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat. "If you
want to go back to a system where the insurance companies can
turn people away because they are sick, by all means vote for
this bill."
But Representative Ron Barber, a Democrat from Arizona,
summarized why he and 38 other Democrats voted for the
Republican bill.
"I am frustrated and angered by the continuing problems with
the healthcare website and I know Southern Arizonans are
frustrated and angry, too," Barber said.
"Today I voted to give people the option to keep their
current plan until these and other issues are resolved. That's
only fair."
House Democrats were blocked in an effort to offer a
scaled-down version of Upton's bill.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and Caren Bohan;
Editing by Doina Chiacu, Ross Colvin and Grant McCool)