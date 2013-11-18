WASHINGTON Nov 18 The race intensified on
Monday between Republicans trying to discredit President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law and officials trying to repair
the flawed website crucial to the success of his policy reform.
While Obama administration officials said they had made
significant improvements to HealthCare.gov, Republicans began
appealing to the public on Monday for personal accounts of
negative experiences with the Affordable Care Act, commonly
called Obamacare.
The government has promised the site will be operating
smoothly for the vast majority of users by Nov. 30, so that
potentially millions of people can enroll by a Dec. 15 deadline
for coverage that would begin on Jan. 1.
Congressional aides say the strategy by Republicans in the
House of Representatives is aimed at putting a more human aspect
to opposition arguments that have been largely abstract up to
now.
"Facing hardships as a result of Obamacare? We want to hear
your story," said a message posted to the website of the House
Energy and Commerce Committee, a panel led by Republican
Representative Fred Upton, whose bill to allow insurers to renew
canceled insurance policies won approval on Friday from House
lawmakers including 39 Democrats.
A similar bill, sponsored by six Democrats in the
Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate, appeared to be on hold for
the time being, thanks in part to Obama's decision last week to
let people keep old health insurance policies for the time
being.
That left Senate Republicans searching for other vehicles to
put Senate Democrats on the spot over Obamacare, particularly
members facing competitive re-election races in November 2014.
Among the options being considered, according to a Senate
Republican leadership aide, is attaching an Obamacare repeal
measure to some other bill, ideally something Democrats support,
such as a proposal to raise the minimum wage.
The problem-plagued rollout that began on Oct. 1 has hurt
the popularity of the health care initiative but the decline has
been fairly modest, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Monday.
Forty-one percent of Americans expressed support for the
2010 health care law known as "Obamacare" in a survey conducted
Nov. 14-18. That was down three percentage points compared to a
survey taken on Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.
Opposition to the health law stood at 59 percent in the
latest poll versus 56 percent in on Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.
"There has been some shift...but the shift has been small,"
said Ipsos pollster Chris Jackson.
While Obama administration officials, including Website
project manager Henry Chao, said they were making steady
progress in improving the website, the repairs cited by
officials do not resolve some of the thorniest problems,
including fixes needed to allow insurers, Web brokers and
insurance agents to help meet the enrollment challenge.
Outside technical experts still believe the website is
unlikely to function well under high volumes.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters the
government was also moving forward to develop "additional
channels" for signing up, including "direct enrollment" through
insurance companies.
Failure to provide enrollment could leave some without vital
coverage and cause others to lose insurance, which a scenario
that analysts would lead to intense political pressure to delay
implementation.
"We reconfigured various system components to improve site
responsiveness. This has increased performance across the site,"
Chao, deputy chief information officer at the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in written testimony
submitted to a House of Representatives oversight subcommittee.
