WASHINGTON Nov 20 State insurance commissioners
told President Barack Obama on Wednesday that his effort to stem
a wave of insurance cancellations caused by his signature
healthcare law could lead to higher premiums.
Obama met with representatives from the National Association
of Insurance Commissioners to discuss the "fix" he came up with
last week to calm the uproar surrounding millions of
cancellation notices sent to holders of individual health
insurance policies no longer legal under the healthcare law,
known as Obamacare.
While taking responsibility for the troubled rollout of his
law and apologizing for the promises he made that were not being
kept, Obama sought last week to address the problem of canceled
plans by giving insurers the option to extend them By one year,
even if they did not meet mininum standards under the law.
The insurance market in the United States is heavily
regulated at the state level. While individual state
commissioners have no legal obligation to go along with Obama's
wishes, the White House move effectively put the onus on them
for cancellations caused by the administration's law.
Comments after the meeting reflected continued skepticism by
some of the commissioners.
In a statement, the group "stressed their concern that
different rules for different policies would be detrimental to
the overall insurance marketplace and could result in higher
premiums for consumers, without addressing the underlying
concern of gaps in coverage."
Since the passage of Obama's Affordable Care Act in 2010,
"state regulators have been working to ensure that plans are
compliant with the new rules. These proposed changes are
creating a level of uncertainty that we must work together to
alleviate," Jim Donelon, NAIC president and Louisiana insurance
commissioner, said in a statement.
"We share the President's goal of affordable coverage for
consumers, and we will work with the insurance companies in our
states to implement changes that make sense while following our
mandate of consumer protection," he said.
Insurance commissioners from Connecticut and North Carolina
also attended the meeting along with Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, White House domestic policy adviser
Cecilia Munoz, healthcare adviser Chris Jennings, and White
House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler. The meeting lasted about 50
minutes.
Since the messy rollout of the healthcare law last month,
the administration has drawn criticism over its glitch-prone
website and the revelation that Obama was wrong to promise that
those people who liked their plan would be able to keep it if
they wished.
The troubles have sent Obama's job approval rating down to 37
percent, according to the latest CBS News poll.
STATE BY STATE
Several million people stand to have their individual health
insurance canceled at some point in 2014 despite a pledge by
Obama that those who liked their benefits would be able to keep
them under his law.
Obama's decision to allow an extension requires each state to
examine whether it can do so under existing laws.
Reuters checks have found that at least nine states,
including Florida and Ohio, have said they will act on Obama's
offer to allow insurers to extend existing policies. But at
least four others, including Washington and Massachusetts, do
not plan to not implement the fix.
States are concerned the cancellation fix will threaten the
financial stability of the new health marketplaces. Insurance
companies say unexpected changes in the mix of healthy and sick,
or young and old people who choose the existing plans over new
Obamacare-compliant policies could mean that some insurers will
be forced to raise premiums or lose money.
The White House said Obama told the commissioners his
administration would work with them closely to ensure consumers
are protected and health insurance markets are competitive.
"States have different populations with unique needs, and it
is up to the insurance commissioner and health insurance
companies to decide which insurance products can be offered to
existing customers next year," it said in a statement about the
meeting.
Representatives from the NAIC told reporters after the White
House meeting that they did not think the president was trying
to pressure them to go along with his fix and recognized the
difference among state insurance markets.
"He made it clear to us that he really understands the value
of state-based regulation," said Thomas Leonardi, Connecticut's
insurance commissioner. "It wasn't the president trying to
persuade us or trying to stiff-arm us or anything like that. He
was wanting to make the point that he gets what our value is and
how can he help."
Donelon told reporters the NAIC would not be advocating for
or against Obama's fix.
The Obama administration has been in damage control for
weeks because of the website problems and general souring on the
law.
As part of that process, the White House released a report
earlier on Wednesday saying the health law had helped spur
stronger economic growth by contributing to slower increases in
healthcare prices and spending.
(Writing by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland Editing by Fred
Barbash and Mohammad Zargham)