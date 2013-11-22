(Adds details)
By Roberta Rampton and Sharon Begley
WASHINGTON Nov 22 HealthCare.gov, the ailing
website handling health insurance sales under President Barack
Obama's healthcare law, will soon be able to handle 50,000
simultaneous users, the top official charged with making it work
said Friday.
Jeffrey Zients, the Obama administration's HealthCare.gov
troubleshooter, said that figure is the capacity the site's
architects originally intended.
The system currently can handle 25,000 users at once, up
from fewer than 1,000 in its early days.
HealthCare.gov will be able to handle 800,000 people per day
by the end of November, Zients said, largely because of the more
than 300 software and other fixes that technology teams have
made to the site in the past seven weeks.
The increase in capacity also will come from a doubling of
the system's hardware capacity, planned for this weekend, he
said.
By going through the "punch list" of needed fixes to the
information technology (IT) underlying the online insurance
marketplace, Zients said, computer experts had improved the
site's response time to less than one second, from the original
eight seconds, and reduced the error rate to 0.75 percent from 6
percent a few weeks ago.
"We are seeing marked improvements," he said. "We've made
measurable progress in getting the system to function smoothly
for the vast majority of users."
If more than 50,000 would-be users flood the system, it will
send them emails suggesting better times to try shopping for and
signing up for insurance.
The administration also is changing some deadlines on
account of the troubles the site has encountered.
Americans hoping to sign up for health insurance under
Obama's healthcare reform law will have an additional eight days
to do so for coverage to begin Jan. 1, 2014, officials said on
Friday.
The decision to move the deadline to Dec. 23 from Dec. 15 is
an acknowledgement that the online portal for enrollment,
HealthCare.gov, has been plagued with problems since it opened
on Oct. 1.
Officials at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
said they had no plans to extend the ultimate deadline of March
31, 2014, the date when people without insurance must enroll in
a plan or face a tax penalty.
The decision to hold firm on that date reflects, in part,
optimism that the website will continue to improve.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland, Caroline
Humer, Sharon Begley, Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Doina Chiacu,
Fred Barbash and Bill Trott)