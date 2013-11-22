(Adds context and details on pilot program and deadlines)
By Roberta Rampton and Sharon Begley
Nov 22 The Obama administration announced a
flurry of fixes to its troubled HealthCare.gov website on Friday
that officials said would soon double its current capacity, a
crucial step toward getting the system working by a Nov. 30
deadline.
It also pushed back a deadline for people to enroll in
insurance plans for 2014 under President Barack Obama's
Affordable Care Act in a nod to millions of applicants who have
been unable to sign up because of technical glitches for nearly
two months.
The healthcare reform, popularly known as Obamacare, aims to
provide health benefits to millions of uninsured Americans.
Obama's biggest domestic policy achievement, however, has now
become one of the biggest political crises of his presidency as
polls show Americans increasingly souring on the reform.
As a result, the administration is in a race against time to
fix the website, an online insurance exchange, that is central
to Obamacare. People need to make decisions on healthcare plans
in December if they want insurance in place by January.
Jeffrey Zients, the troubleshooter named by Obama to oversee
fixes to HealthCare.gov told reporters on Friday that the
website will soon be able to handle 50,000 simultaneous users -
twice its current capacity, and up from fewer than 1,000 in the
days after its botched launch on Oct 1.
Some of the technical fixes will allow insurance companies
to more easily directly enroll consumers in health plans, a
senior administration official said.
The administration will run a pilot program for direct
enrollment in three states with large numbers of uninsured
people - Texas, Florida and Ohio - and use the results to expand
the availability of the "direct enrollment" option.
"We do believe that it's substantial. We're looking at
hundred of thousands of people who we believe may well opt to do
this," the official told Reuters.
People needing health insurance by Jan. 1, 2014 will have
eight extra days to sign up, officials said. The original
deadline for year-end coverage was Dec. 15, but now will be
moved to Dec. 23.
With the first enrollment period barely off the ground, the
Obama administration also has decided to delay enrollment for
the second year of the program to give insurance companies more
time to calculate rates, White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters.
The delay will mean consumers will start shopping for
insurance for Year Two of Obamacare on Nov. 15, 2014 - more than
a week after voters go to the polls for midterm elections, when
congressional Democrats are expected to face tough questions
about the policy they supported.
"That means that if premiums go through the roof in the
first year of Obamacare, no one will know about it until after
the election," said Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa.
But Carney rejected any assertion that politics was behind
the extension.
"The fact is, we're doing it because it make sense for
insurers to have as clear a sense of the pool of consumers they
gain in the market this year, before setting rates for next
year," Carney said.
