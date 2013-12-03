By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Insurers fear that a retooling
of the government-run health insurance website and a fresh surge
of enrollees has opened the floodgates to more problems for
President Barack Obama's health policy overhaul, a trade group
said on Tuesday.
Obama planned to tout the reboot of HealthCare.gov in a
speech on Tuesday as he sought to counter criticism of his
reforms after the website's disastrous Oct. 1 launch sent his
job approval ratings plummeting and threatened to damage fellow
Democrats in next year's congressional elections.
The website, which allows consumers to shop around for
insurance policies, is a main component of Obama's reform,
which aims to provide health benefits to millions of uninsured
Americans.
Technical issues persist, despite some newfound optimism in
the administration about the rollout of the law known as
Obamacare.
Insurers are receiving enrollment forms that have errors or
are duplicated. And some go missing altogether, said Daniel
Durham, a vice president for policy and regulatory affairs at
America's Health Insurance Plans, a lobby group for health
insurers.
Durham's comments raised fresh questions about whether the
Obama administration will be able to sign up hundreds of
thousands of Americans before a Dec. 23 deadline for coverage
starting Jan. 1, 2014.
"So far we've been able to deal with these issues because
there's been relatively low volume. It's been a heavy-duty
manual process to make these fixes," Durham said at a forum
organized by Georgetown University and law firm Arent Fox.
"But now that the floodgates are open at the front end ...
we're going to see a lot more volume. And health plans just
don't have the personnel to do all this manually," he said.
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough said more than 1
million new visitors checked out the website on Monday, the
first day after a major overhaul of the site used to shop for
health insurance required under the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
The administration, however, has not provided data on how
many people logging into the website completed application forms
and enrolled in insurance plans in November. The government is
expected to provide the data later this month.
Republicans in Congress and conservative groups have
attacked the law relentlessly since it was passed as an example
of government overreach, criticism that has snowballed since the
problems with HealthCare.gov.
Obama's administration is frantically trying to win back
disgruntled Democrats facing a backlash from the healthcare
debacle when they run for re-election next year in Congress. The
president's overall job approval rating is at historic lows
dropping to 41 percent in a mid-November Gallup poll.
The website was supposed to make it easy to buy health
insurance in 36 states. Other states run their own marketplaces.
The administration says HealthCare.govsite has performed
better after a major, weeks-long effort by contractors to fix
the site.
The administration is now scrambling to repair and install
functions on the "back end" of the system that are needed to
finalize enrollments with insurers. This is seen as the next big
stumbling block for the website.
