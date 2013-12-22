WASHINGTON Dec 22 President Barack Obama's
healthcare law could have a "meltdown" and make it difficult
for his Democratic Party to keep control of the U.S. Senate next
year if ongoing problems with the program are not resolved, a
Democratic senator said on Sunday.
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has urged delaying
a penalty for people who do not enroll for health insurance in
2014 under the law, told CNN that a transitional year was needed
for the complex healthcare program, commonly known as Obamacare,
to work.
"If it's so much more expensive than what we anticipated and
if the coverage is not as good as what we had, you've got a
complete meltdown at that time," Manchin told CNN's "State of
the Union" program.
"It falls of its own weight, if basically the cost becomes
more than we can absorb, absolutely."
The White House has been scrambling for months to control
the damage from the botched Oct. 1 launch of the law, formally
called the Affordable Care Act, which aimed at making sure that
millions of Americans without health insurance are able to
receive medical coverage.
There have been complaints from consumers about higher
premiums than they previously had to pay for health insurance
after their old plans were canceled because of new standards
under the law, as well as lingering problems with the main web
portal used to sign up for insurance, HealthCare.gov.
Manchin said Senate Democrats who are up for re-election
next year are "feeling the weight" of the program's woes and
could have trouble keeping their majority in the chamber.
Republicans have been highlighting the healthcare law's
difficulties as they seek to gain the six seats they would need
to win control of the 100-member Senate.
"It needs to turn around," Manchin said of Obamacare. "I'm
not going to say that I think we will lose it (the Senate). It's
going to be extremely challenging. We have some very good people
who are truly there, I believe, for the right reason. They're
going to be challenged for the wrong reason."
Obama acknowledged on Friday that that the bungled launch
of the healthcare law was his biggest mistake of 2013. His
public approval numbers have dropped to historic lows over the
law's debut.
The president said more than 1 million people have signed up
so far for new coverage under Obamacare through HealthCare.gov,
which services 36 states, and 14 state-run marketplaces.
A day earlier, Obama's administration said people whose
insurance plans were canceled because of the law may claim a
"hardship exemption" to the requirement that all Americans must
have coverage by March 31 next year or face a penalty.
Manchin, a conservative Democrat whose state of West
Virginia has been increasingly trending Republican, has made no
secret of his frustration over the program's fits and starts.
Last month he introduced legislation to delay by a year the
$95 penalty for failing to sign up for health insurance, saying
Americans should not be penalized while Obamacare is going
through its "transition period."
Manchin does not face re-election next year, but some
Democrats who do have also urged changes to the program, such as
extending the open enrollment period beyond the March 31
deadline. One third of the Senate is re-elected every two years.
(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; editing by Christopher Wilson)