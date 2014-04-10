BRIEF-U.S. FDA says granted approval of Brineura to Biomarin Pharmaceutical
* Granted approval of Brineura to Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
WASHINGTON, April 10 Kathleen Sebelius, the top U.S. official who oversaw the badly managed rollout of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare reforms, has resigned, a senior administration official said on Thursday.
Obama has chosen Sylvia Mathews Burwell to replace Sebelius, the official said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Storey)
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage: