As President Donald Trump
and Republicans in Congress lurched between repealing Obamacare
or rewriting the U.S. tax code as their top priority, House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday dampened White
House hopes for a quick vote on healthcare legislation.
With this back-and-forth, there were questions over how
Trump will manage to get major legislation accomplished this
year, causing uncertainty in financial markets of the direction
Republicans will steer government.
Republican lawmakers said the new push on healthcare would
maintain Obamacare's essential health benefits clause listing
services and care that insurers must cover. But in a move to
attract hard-line conservatives, states could apply for a waiver
if they could show it would improve coverage and reduce costs.
In remarks to reporters after a closed meeting with fellow
House Republicans, Ryan said the renewed healthcare effort,
following last month's failure to repeal and replace Obamacare,
was simply in the "conceptual stage right now."
He refused to give a time line for having a bill on the
House floor, and Congress is set to begin a two-week recess at
the end of this week. "We don't have a bill text or an agreement
yet, but this is the kind of conversations we want," Ryan said.
A mix of hard-line conservatives and more moderate
Republicans sank last month's drive to pass the Obamacare repeal
and replacement. That prompted an angry Trump to say that he was
moving on to tax reform.
But a source familiar with internal House Republican
deliberations said that healthcare, and not tax reform, now tops
the House agenda and that the healthcare effort was being driven
by the White House.
Meanwhile, some House Freedom Caucus members, representing
the most conservative Republicans who control Congress, were
already criticizing the revamped healthcare outline.
Ryan's cautionary remarks came a day after White House
officials and conservatives held meetings to discuss reviving
the failed healthcare bill following Trump's first major
legislative setback 12 days ago.
Lawmakers said on Monday that the White House would like to
see a revised bill come up for a vote as early as week's end,
before the House breaks for its spring recess, and that the text
of the new proposal could be ready some time on Tuesday.
However, Ryan said he would not put "some kind of artificial
deadline" on a revamped plan. "We want to make sure that when we
go, we have the votes to pass this bill," he said.
A Republican senator playing a major role in the attempt to
revive the healthcare bill said on Tuesday that the Trump
administration and Republican l lawmakers were still at an
"impasse" in talks.
"I think they still think they can pound a square peg into a
round hole," Senator Rand Paul told MSNBC.
