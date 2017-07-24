FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 hours ago
No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican: health bill to be discussed Tuesday before vote
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
South Asia
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
Sports
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 12 hours ago

No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican: health bill to be discussed Tuesday before vote

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Senator John Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said on Monday that various options for a healthcare bill will be discussed at a policy lunch on Tuesday prior to the first procedural vote.

Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said he did not expect Senator John McCain, who is recuperating from surgery in his home state of Arizona, to return to Washington in time for Tuesday's healthcare vote.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.