By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Dec 11 Idaho Governor Butch Otter
reluctantly opted on Tuesday for a state-based health insurance
exchange under terms of President Barack Obama's healthcare
overhaul, complaining it would do little to cut costs while
inflating government.
Idaho was one of several Republican-led states that delayed
compliance with the Affordable Care Act until after the Nov. 6
presidential election in hopes a victory by Republican candidate
Mitt Romney would bring a repeal of the law.
Under the law also known as "Obamacare," states had the
choice of running their own state-based exchanges, allowing the
federal government to administer the program, or form a
state-federal partnership to oversee the exchange.
States had faced a Nov. 14 deadline to declare their plans
but that was pushed back to Dec. 14 by Health and Human Services
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
Exchanges are to provide a marketplace for Americans to gain
health insurance coverage at government-subsidized rates
beginning in 2014.
Idaho was one of six undecided states along with Utah,
Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida, according to the
Kaiser Family Foundation's website. (Kaiser Family Foundation
map: r.reuters.com/wac64t)
Idaho and 18 other states - many of which are controlled by
Democrats - have told the administration that they intend to set
up their own exchanges, according to the foundation.
Twenty-one states - including many Republican-led states
that opposed Obamacare before the election - have said they will
allow the federal government to administer the program.
The rest have said they will form a state-federal
partnership, according to the foundation.
Otter said he opted for a state-based exchange but did not
believe the healthcare law would succeed in its goal of reducing
costs.
Otter, an outspoken opponent of Obamacare, said he has
chafed under the prospect of its "mandates and overreaching
federal authority."
"Our options have come down to this: Do nothing and be at
the federal government's mercy in how that exchange is designed
and run, or take a seat at the table and play the cards we've
been dealt," Otter said.
The health insurance exchange in Idaho, still subject to
approval by the Republican-controlled legislature, must be open
for enrollment by Oct. 1, 2013.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Lisa Shumaker)