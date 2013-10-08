Oct 8 The state of Indiana and 15 of its public
school districts sued the U.S. government on Tuesday,
challenging its use of federal tax subsidies and penalties to
implement President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare law.
The lawsuit claims that a rule issued in 2012 by the
Internal Revenue Service that allows the federal government to
provide tax subsidies for individuals to buy health insurance on
federal exchanges contradicts what Congress originally intended
in the Affordable Care Act, the law also known as Obamacare.
"The IRS rule injures the State by interfering with its
statutorily and constitutionally protected policy choice not to
create an Exchange," said the lawsuit, filed in the U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
The lawsuit is one of at least three challenging the IRS
rule, including one filed by Oklahoma's Republican Attorney
General Scott Pruitt and another brought by a group of private
employers in Washington, D.C.
If one of the lawsuits succeeds, it could pose a serious
problem for the implementation of the healthcare law, as 34
states have opted out of creating their own exchanges, requiring
the federal government's involvement.
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.
Republicans oppose Obama's healthcare restructuring, arguing
that it is a massive government intrusion into private medicine
that will cause insurance premiums to jump.
The lawsuits raise claims that the U.S. Supreme Court did
not take up in June 2012 when, by a 5-4 vote, it upheld most of
the law, including a requirement that individuals buy health
insurance or pay a penalty. The requirement is scheduled to take
effect on Jan. 1.
The healthcare law states that individuals who obtain health
insurance through an exchange "established by a state" qualify
for a federal tax subsidy.
In their lawsuit, Indiana and its school districts argue
that the purpose of that provision was to encourage states to
set up their own exchanges. In 2012, however, the IRS added in
its rule that the tax subsidies would be available to people who
bought insurance on both state and federal exchanges.
As a result of the IRS rule, employers in Indiana, including
state government employers, face significant penalties that are
triggered when an individual worker receives a federal tax
subsidy for purchasing insurance on the federal exchange. The
employer mandate is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2015.
The Indiana lawsuit claims that applying the subsidies and
penalties in the state violates the Affordable Care Act and
infringes on Indiana's right to state sovereignty under the U.S.
Constitution's Tenth Amendment.
To avoid the risk of employer penalties, the state and its
school districts are cutting the hours of part-time employees,
including teachers, so that they do not qualify for health
benefits under the employer mandate, the complaint said.
The Indiana plaintiffs have asked the court to block the IRS
rule from taking effect and prevent the federal government from
enforcing the healthcare law in Indiana.
The case is State of Indiana et al v. Internal Revenue
Service et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of
Indiana, No. 13-1612.
