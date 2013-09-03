By Susan Guyett
INDIANAPOLIS, Sept 3 The federal government will
allow Indiana to operate its own health program temporarily,
Governor Mike Pence said on Tuesday, making it the first state
to receive such a major exception this year under President
Barack Obama's signature medical reform law.
Indiana is one of the Republican-led states that rejected
the federal government's incentives to expand the Medicaid
health program for the poor and declined to set up a health
insurance exchange to allow consumers to shop for insurance.
The exception granted Indiana, known officially as a
"waiver," is the first major ruling by the federal government on
applications from that state, Iowa and Arkansas, seeking
permission to make changes to health programs that involve
Federal law.
At a press conference, Pence, a conservative Republican,
voiced rare praise for the Obama administration's "good faith
approach" in negotiating the deal.
The state's program, known as Healthy Indiana Plan, offers
health insurance to about 37,000 people who do not qualify for
Medicaid, including childless adults aged 19 to 64. It is based
on high-deductible health plans and tax-free health savings
accounts.
The plan has been operating under a waiver since 2008 that
required renewal because the governor has wanted to use the
program as the foundation for possible Medicaid expansion
coverage, according to Robin Rudowitz, an associate director at
the Kaiser Family Foundation.
About half of U.S. states currently offer similar programs
that cover childless adults. Under Medicaid expansion, the
Federal government will pay for three years to extend benefits
to people with incomes at 138 percent of the federal poverty
level and pay 90 percent of the cost after that.
"We look forward to working with Indiana and all other
states in bringing a flexible, state-based approach to Medicaid
coverage expansion and encourage the state to explore these
options," said a spokesperson for the Centers for Medicaid and
Medicare Services, which granted the one-year waiver.
Indiana's request extends an existing program, while
Arkansas and Iowa want to use funds available under Medicaid
expansion to provide subsidies for buying insurance on the new
state-based exchanges. These exchanges will open next month to
sell insurance for 2014.
The announcement said eligibility standards for the Indiana
program will change under the agreement, but details were not
immediately available.