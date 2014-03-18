By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, March 18
WASHINGTON, March 18 With the clock running down
on Obamacare enrollment, the administration sought to persuade
young people to sign up for health coverage on Tuesday by
telling them how much it hurts not be insured - that is, how
much it can hurt the wallet.
Take the humble ankle sprain, one of the most common
injuries among young adults under the age of 25. Treating it can
cost $2,290. Then there's the broken arm: On average $7,700. And
people without health insurance get to pay full freight.
Or as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen
Sebelius put it in a government blog: "This can be a huge
financial blow to young people and families alike."
That is the message the administration hopes will be heard
by college-age kids and others who do not have health insurance,
but could qualify for federal subsidies to help purchase
coverage. Some could also qualify for the Medicaid health
program for the poor.
Open enrollment ends March 31.
In a promotion aimed at fans of the annual college
basketball playoff series known as March Madness, Sebelius'
Department of Health and Human Services and the President's
Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition released data looking
at the economic costs of common sports injuries like sprains and
fractures - just the sort of thing to send a young person to the
emergency room.
Young people are vital to the success of President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law. Obamacare prevents insurance
companies from penalizing people who are sick or older. And so
the new marketplaces need young people who are cheaper to insure
to make up for the higher financial risks posed by others.
But so far, the administration's target audience of people
aged 18 to 34 have not been signing up in such large numbers, a
trend that could lead to higher insurance costs down the road if
it continues.
More than 5 million people have enrolled in private health
insurance under Obamacare, according to the administration. But
the latest breakdown shows the number of younger adults stuck at
25 percent of the enrollment population, versus the 38 percent
target that the administration laid out before last October's
botched rollout.
Administration officials say younger people could sign up in
huge numbers in the final days of the open enrollment period.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)