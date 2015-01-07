BRIEF-Cenkos Securities says CEO Jim Durkin intends to retire
* Has been informed by Jim Durkin, chief executive officer, of his intention to retire from company
Jan 7 Nearly 6.6 million people have selected a 2015 health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov, the U.S. government website that sells subsidized individual insurance plans in 37 states, as of Jan. 2, the U.S. health agency said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that 102,896 individuals signed up for 2015 healthcare.gov plans in the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2. Enrollment for these plans opened on Nov. 15 and remains open until Feb. 15.
The government has said that it expects over 9 million people in total to enroll in the health insurance, created under the national healthcare reform law.
Another 14 states and Washington, D.C. run their own websites to sell insurance and those figures are not included in the government's tally. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
* Has been informed by Jim Durkin, chief executive officer, of his intention to retire from company
LONDON, May 12 Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Ross McEwan said the bank is in talks to settle one of the two major U.S. investigations into allegations it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities that it needs to overcome before the British government can sell its shares in the bailed-out bank.