NEW YORK Dec 9 U.S. government health officials said on Wednesday that enrollment in 2016 individual insurance through the HealthCare.gov website is higher than it was a year ago at this time, with 1 million new customers signed up.

The officials cited the latest enrollment data as one reason for confidence in the long-term stability of HealthCare.gov, which was created under President Barack Obama's national healthcare law and sells individual insurance plans in 37 states.

Private insurers including Anthem Inc, Aetna Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc are among the private insurers who sell plans on HealthCare.gov and who have said they are losing money on the business.

A top health official said during a conference call with reporters that the market is robust, with more than 100 insurers selling plans there.

"I would caution you not to be overly swayed by any one or a handful of companies and whether they are making money or not,"

said Andy Slavitt, acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by David Gregorio)