By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, April 19
WASHINGTON, April 19 As the U.S. Supreme Court
ponders the fate of healthcare reform in the current election
year, a study released on Thursday shows that one in four
working-age Americans went without insurance at some point in
2011, often as a result of unemployment and other job changes.
The study by the Commonwealth Fund polled 2,100 people aged
19 to 64 and found that 26 percent of non-elderly adults went
without insurance -- a percentage that researchers said equals
about 48 million people when measured against U.S. Census data.
The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit organization that
analyzes healthcare issues, said that seven in 10 of those who
lost insurance spent a year or more without coverage, partly
because plans sold on the individual market for health insurance
were unaffordable.
Without insurance, people quickly disconnected from the
healthcare system by avoiding basic medical services such as
doctor visits and screenings for cancer, cholesterol and high
blood pressure.
The results provide a disturbing snapshot of the $2.6
trillion U.S. healthcare system at a time when government
officials are wrestling with stubbornly high unemployment rates
and uncertainty about the future of the federal healthcare
overhaul.
President Barack Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable
Care Act would seek to close gaps in health insurance beginning
in 2014 by extending coverage to more than 30 million uninsured
Americans, either through subsidized state insurance markets or
an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor.
But the law could be overturned by the Supreme Court on
constitutional grounds before the end of June. It also faces
repeated calls for repeal from Republican candidates running in
this year's election campaign.
The Commonwealth Fund said more than 40 percent of those who
lost insurance had been covered by employer-sponsored plans.
Another 18 percent were dropped from Medicaid rolls, while 27
percent had never been insured.
The results have a 3 percentage point margin of error.
Conducted online from June 24 to July 5, 2011, the survey
reflected continuing effects from economic recession.
Study author Sara Collins said gaps in health coverage,
particularly in the individual and small group markets, are
longstanding problems likely to continue as the economy grows.
Employer-provided insurance is a main pillar of the U.S.
healthcare market, covering the healthcare needs of about 150
million non-elderly people. But employer coverage has become
increasingly expensive in recent years, prompting many companies
to reduce benefits or raise costs for their workers.
(Reporting By David Morgan; editing by M.D. Golan)