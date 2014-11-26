Nov 26 During the first week of open enrollment
for 2015 in the individual health plans created by the national
healthcare reform law, 462,125 people selected plans from the
federal healthcare website Healthcare.gov, the U.S. government
said on Wednesday.
Of the people selecting the plans between Nov. 15 when
enrollment began and Nov. 21, 48 percent were new customers and
52 percent were individuals enrolled in a 2014 plans.
New customers included people in Oregon and Nevada who are
using the federally run exchange for the first time because
those states are no longer running their own exchanges. The
exchange covers 35 states and the remaining states release their
data separately.
