Dec 4 The average monthly cost for a 2015
mid-tier health insurance plan in the 35 states that are part of
Healthcare.gov rose about 2 percent to $222 for a 27-year old,
the U.S. government said on Thursday.
The figure represents the average premium for the
second-lowest-cost silver plan, which is the benchmark plan used
to set subsidy levels, the Department of Health and Human
Services said.
The report from its Office of the Assistant Secretary for
Planning and Evaluation covered the costs of plans sold on the
website run by the federal government and created under the
national healthcare reform law. The report did not include
states that operate their own exchanges, such as California or
New York.
Enrollment for individual coverage opened on Nov. 15 and
closes Feb. 15. So far, more than 350,000 new customers have
selected plans for 2015.
Last year, HHS also analyzed data for 48 states. It said
that the average monthly cost, weighted for age distribution,
was $328 for benchmark 2014 plans. It did not provide a
comparable figure in the 2015 report.
