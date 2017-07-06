FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 hours ago
Congress must shore up insurance markets if Obamacare repeal fails -McConnell
July 6, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 12 hours ago

Congress must shore up insurance markets if Obamacare repeal fails -McConnell

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that Congress must pass a measure to shore up private health insurance markets if it fails to repeal former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, the Associated Press reported.

Speaking to a luncheon in his home state of Kentucky, McConnell said: "If my side is unable to agree on an adequate replacement, then some kind of action with regard to the private health insurance market must occur," the AP reported.

"No action is not an alternative," it quoted McConnell as saying. "We've got the insurance markets imploding all over the country, including in this state."

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

