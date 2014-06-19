June 19 Individuals who purchased health
insurance set up under U.S. President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform law rate their personal health as worse than people who
bought individual plans elsewhere, a Kaiser Family Foundation
survey found.
The survey, conducted after enrollment in Obamacare plans
closed in April and released on Thursday, is the first
comprehensive study addressing the health of those who have
purchased this new insurance, created by the Affordable Care
Act.
About 8 million people purchased Obamacare plans, more than
half of them qualifying for government subsidies toward their
monthly premiums based on household income.
The relative health of policyholders is a key factor for
insurers when they set premium rates, which are designed to
cover the costs of medical services among participants. Kaiser
said it was unclear how this finding might influence rates
because insurers had been anticipating a sicker-than-average
customer base.
The telephone survey of a nationally representative sample
of 742 people also found that 57 percent of the new Obamacare
plan members had been uninsured just before they obtained
coverage. Most of them said they had not had coverage for at
least two years.
Insurers including WellPoint Inc and Aetna Inc
have said they are still gathering data about their new
customers, many of whose coverage did not start until May 1.
Insurers have already submitted many of their 2015 rates to
regulators.
The survey found that 16 percent of respondents with
Obamacare plans purchased on state exchanges rated their health
as "fair," the fourth-worst of five levels offered. That
compared with an average of 11 percent for all people who bought
individual insurance.
About 4 percent of people buying from the Obamacare
exchanges rated their health as "poor," compared with 2 percent
in individual plans sold outside of those exchange and less than
0.5 percent of people who still hold plans that do not comply
with the law. These plans are expected to phase out of the
market in the next three years.
At the opposite end, 21 percent of people in Obamacare
exchange plans said they had "excellent" health, compared with
24 percent of all individual plan holders.
Twenty-seven percent of Obamacare plan members said they had
"very good" health, compared with 31 percent overall, and 31
percent said they had "good" health, compared with 30 percent
overall.
Kaiser found the 55-to-64 age group was the largest among
members of ACA-compliant plans sold both on and off the
exchanges. People older than 65 are eligible for the
government's Medicare program.
Of the other holders of ACA-compliant plans, 17 percent were
aged 18 to 25, and another 17 percent were 26 to 34. About 19
percent were 35 to 44, and 21 percent were in the 45-to-54 age
bracket.
The survey was conducted April 3 to May 11.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)