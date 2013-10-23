BRIEF-Alimtiaz Investment's unit secures contract from Kuwait's KNPC
* Unit secures 22 million dinars worth contract for maintenance works at Abdullah Port Refinery of Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 23 With President Barack Obama's healthcare law marred by a shaky rollout, top administration officials including Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius will meet with insurance chief executives on Wednesday, a White House official said.
The chief executives of Wellpoint and Humana confirmed they would attend the meeting, which will also include senior White House officials.
* Files for secondary offering of up to 31.7 million shares of common stock - SEC filing