WASHINGTON Oct 23 With President Barack Obama's healthcare law marred by a shaky rollout, top administration officials including Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius will meet with insurance company chief executives on Wednesday, a White House official said.

The chief executives of WellPoint and Humana confirmed they would attend the meeting.

Obama on Tuesday turned to a trusted advisor to fix the glitch-plagued website that is central for the success of the president's signature health insurance plan, widely referred to as Obamacare.

The administration assigned a team of experts to diagnose and fix problems that have hindered consumers from using the website and drawn criticism and ridicule from Republicans opposed to the law.

WellPoint raised its 2013 membership and profit forecasts in part to reflect coming market changes under the Affordable Care Act, its chief executive, Joseph Swedish, said in a statement on Wednesday.