NEW YORK Nov 14 Insurers and state regulators
say they fear that President Barack Obama's "fix" for policies
canceled under his healthcare reform law could create new
problems and lead to an increase in premiums.
Facing pressure by lawmakers from his Democratic Party,
Obama said on Thursday that insurers could extend by a year
policies that were due to be canceled in 2014 because they do
not comply with higher standards of benefits and other
requirements under the 2010 law, commonly called Obamacare.
The change will allow policies that start between Jan. 1 and
Oct. 1, 2014 to be renewed, meaning they will continue well into
2015.
Insurance industry officials say that allowing several
million Americans to hold onto such policies, which may be
cheaper because they offer fewer benefits, could keep more young
and healthy consumers out of new state insurance markets created
by the law, Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.
The new markets would then have a higher proportion of
sicker beneficiaries who cost more to insure and could lead to
insurers raising their prices to stave off any losses.
The business risk adds to the logistical nightmare of
reissuing plans that had already been canceled. In addition,
some states had barred insurers from selling any of their
existing plans in 2014.
Aetna Inc, the third-largest U.S. insurer, said it
was willing to make the effort.
"State regulators will need to allow us to update our
policies and secure appropriate rates so we can get these plans
back in the market," Aetna spokeswoman Cynthia Michener said in
a statement.
"We support efforts to allow people to keep what they have.
However, we will need cooperation and expedited approval from
state regulators to remove barriers that would make it difficult
to make this change in such a short period of time," she said.
But others may not be inclined, or able, to help Obama make
good on his proposal to fix this part of the problem-plagued
rollout of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which
was intended to provide millions of uninsured Americans with
affordable coverage.
"That puts a huge premium on insurers having an army of
people they really don't have to explain this new complicated
thing that nobody ever imagined was going to happen," said
Joseph Antos, a health policy expert at the American Enterprise
Institute.
WHO TAKES THE RISK?
Insurers said through their industry trade group, America's
Health Insurance Plans, they were looking for additional
measures from the administration to help them offset the new
risks posed by Obama's plan.
"Changing the rules after health plans have already met the
requirements of the law could destabilize the market and result
in higher premiums," AHIP President Karen Ignagni said in a
statement.
The government has not provided details but said on Thursday
that it would use a risk adjustment pool created in the law to
help offset the costs that could come as the mix of participants
changes.
State insurance commissioners, who regulate the market, said
they were also concerned about the President's decision.
"It is unclear how, as a practical matter, the changes
proposed today by the President can be put into effect," the
National Association of Insurance Commissioners President and
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said in a
statement. "Changing the rules through administrative action at
this late date creates uncertainty and may not address the
underlying issues."
The Washington state insurance commissioner Mike Kreidler
said in a statement that he had "serious concerns" about Obama's
proposal and will not allow insurers to extend individual
policies.
MIT health economist Jonathan Gruber, who helped design the
healthcare law, said its authors had expected 6 million people
in the individual market would lose their plans in 2014 and that
insurers had made drastic changes based on the belief they would
have access to those members.
"Insurers have every right to be upset today," Gruber said
in an interview on CNN.
One insurance industry analyst said Obama's move also puts
the insurers in the awkward position of making the fix work or
bear the political pressure from unhappy customers if they
can't.
"Cynically, the move by the White House effectively makes
the plans look like the scapegoats if they terminate a current
offering," said Chris Rigg, an analyst for Susquehanna Financial
Group.
