say that President Barack Obama's "fix" for policies canceled
under his healthcare reform law will create new problems for the
industry and could lead to an increase in premiums.
Facing pressure by lawmakers from his Democratic Party,
Obama said on Thursday that insurers could extend by a year
policies that were due to be canceled in 2014 because they do
not comply with higher standards of benefits and other
requirements under the 2010 law, commonly called Obamacare.
The change will allow policies that start between Jan. 1 and
Oct. 1, 2014 to be renewed, meaning they will continue well into
2015.
But the fix may not provide relief to consumers on a
national level, as it requires some individual state insurance
departments to change regulations. Soon after the announcement,
Washington state said it would not make such changes.
Insurance industry officials said that if, by allowing
millions of Americans to hold onto such policies, fewer younger
and healthier people buy plans in the new marketplaces, premiums
will increase and there will be fewer choices. The new markets
would then have a higher proportion of sicker beneficiaries who
cost more to insure.
The business risk adds to the logistical nightmare of
reissuing plans that had already been canceled. In addition,
some states had barred insurers from selling any of their
existing plans in 2014.
Aetna Inc, the third-largest U.S. insurer, said it
was willing to make the effort.
"We support efforts to allow people to keep what they have,"
said Aetna spokeswoman Cynthia Michener. "However, we will need
cooperation and expedited approval from state regulators to
remove barriers that would make it difficult to make this change
in such a short period of time."
Florida Blue, Florida's largest health insurer, has 300,000
policies that were scheduled to be canceled in 2014 and will
offer all of those members the chance to renew. Florida's
insurance regulator said it would back any efforts to extend
coverage.
Jon Urbanek, senior vice president for commercial markets at
Florida Blue, said the company will write to the 40,000 people
already notified about plans being canceled in January.
"We've been discussing the possibility of this happening and
trying to plan for it," Urbanek said.
But others may not be inclined, or able, to help Obama make
good on his proposal to repair this part of the problem-plagued
rollout of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which
aims to provide millions of uninsured Americans with affordable
coverage.
"That puts a huge premium on insurers having an army of
people they really don't have to explain this new complicated
thing that nobody ever imagined was going to happen," said
Joseph Antos, a health policy expert at the American Enterprise
Institute.
Obama's move also puts the insurers in the awkward position
of making Thursday's proposal work or bearing the political
pressure from unhappy customers if they can't.
"Cynically, the move by the White House effectively makes
the plans look like the scapegoats if they terminate a current
offering," said Chris Rigg, an analyst for Susquehanna Financial
Group.
WHO TAKES THE RISK?
Insurers said through their industry trade group, America's
Health Insurance Plans, the administration should help them
offset the new risks posed by Obama's plan.
"Changing the rules after health plans have already met the
requirements of the law could destabilize the market and result
in higher premiums," AHIP President Karen Ignagni said in a
statement.
The government said on Thursday that it would use a risk
adjustment pool created in the law to help offset the costs that
could come as the mix of participants changes.
State insurance commissioners, who regulate the market, said
they were also concerned about the President's decision.
"It is unclear how, as a practical matter, the changes
proposed today by the President can be put into effect," the
National Association of Insurance Commissioners President and
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said in a
statement. "Changing the rules through administrative action at
this late date creates uncertainty and may not address the
underlying issues."
Regulators for California, Ohio, Texas all said that
insurers in their state could extend plans if they chose.
Maryland, Minnesota and New York regulators said they were
reviewing the proposal.
California's insurance commissioner, Dave Jones, told
reporters on Thursday that he would call on the state-run
insurance exchange, Covered California, to release insurers from
contractual obligations that insurers move people off plans that
did not comply with the law by year end. Jones had been seeking
ways to extend the policies before Obama announced his proposal
on Thursday.
MIT health economist Jonathan Gruber, who helped design the
healthcare law, said its authors had expected 6 million people
in the individual market would lose their plans in 2014 and that
insurers had made drastic changes based on the belief they would
have access to those members.
"Insurers have every right to be upset today," Gruber said
in an interview on CNN.
